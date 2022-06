If you're an essential worker and have been wanting to visit Parc Omega, now is the perfect time since you can take advantage of getting half off of your admission fee. You can drive through a safari-like park, and admire Canadian animals in their natural habitat, about an hour from Ottawa. Typically general admission to the park is $33.05 plus tax, but if you’ve worked in healthcare or any other priority service during the pandemic, you’ll pay just half of that. You might want to plan accordingly, though, because the discount is only available up until June 17, and doesn’t include weekends.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 HOURS AGO