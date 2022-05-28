Harry Styles, Live Nation Pledge $1 Million to Everytown for Gun Safety

Click here to read the full article.

Harry Styles and Live Nation will donate over $1 million to the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund , an arm of the largest gun violence prevention organization in the U.S, in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas school shooting.

“Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at Robb Elementary School in Texas,” Styles said in an Instagram post . “On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items.”

All 42 dates of Styles’ forthcoming Love On Tour are sold out, including two fifteen-night residencies at Madison Square Garden in New York City and at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. The proceeds from the tour, with concert producer Live Nation matching, are projected to equal over $1 million, per Live Nation.

In 2021, the first leg of Styles’ Love On Tour sold nearly 720,000 tickets, making it the highest-selling tour of the year, according to Pollstar, which tracks concert data.

Styles recently previewed the tour support of his new album, Harry’s House , with two special One Night Only shows at New York’s UBS Arena and at London’s O2 Academy Brixton, in which he performed the new album straight through, with encores of his major hits like “Adore You,” “Watermelon Sugar,” “Sign of the Times,” and One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful.”

