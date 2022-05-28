ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Harry Styles, Live Nation Pledge $1 Million to Everytown for Gun Safety

By Sarah Grant
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pMl6V_0ftYOEkF00

Click here to read the full article.

Harry Styles and Live Nation will donate over $1 million to the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund , an arm of the largest gun violence prevention organization in the U.S, in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas school shooting.

“Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at Robb Elementary School in Texas,” Styles said in an Instagram post . “On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items.”

All 42 dates of Styles’ forthcoming Love On Tour are sold out, including two fifteen-night residencies at Madison Square Garden in New York City and at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. The proceeds from the tour, with concert producer Live Nation matching, are projected to equal over $1 million, per Live Nation.

In 2021, the first leg of Styles’ Love On Tour sold nearly 720,000 tickets, making it the highest-selling tour of the year, according to Pollstar, which tracks concert data.

Styles recently previewed the tour support of his new album, Harry’s House , with two special One Night Only shows at New York’s UBS Arena and at London’s O2 Academy Brixton, in which he performed the new album straight through, with encores of his major hits like “Adore You,” “Watermelon Sugar,” “Sign of the Times,” and One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @harrystyles

More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 3

Related
Rolling Stone

Israeli Superstar Noa Kirel Says She Learned Spanish for ‘Dale Promo’ From Telenovelas

Click here to read the full article. Get you a girl who can sing in three languages. On Friday, Israeli superstar Noa Kirel flaunted her moves and Spanish-speaking skills as she joined Puerto Rican reggaetonero Metro the Savage on “Dale Promo.” In the song’s video, an exclusive Rolling Stone premiere, Kirel is seen wearing a luscious blonde hair for the first time. She tells Rolling Stone the song is about “having a man who is confident and secure enough with himself that he’s not threatened by the presence of strong females.” The accompanying clip matches the track’s energy with “crazy dance...
WORLD
Rolling Stone

Trixie Mattel Teams With Shakey Graves for ‘This Town’ on ‘Kimmel’

Click here to read the full article. Trixie Mattel tapped Austin-based singer-songwriter Shakey Graves for a performance of “This Town” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday. Decked out in vintage-inspired Western gear, Mattel and Co. channeled Grand Ole Opry nostalgia for the rendition of the track from the RuPaul’s Drag Race star’s forthcoming double LP, The Blonde & Pink Albums. The collaboration between Mattel and Graves — which Rolling Stone called “purely bittersweet” and “unsentimental” — served as the second single from The Blonde & Pink Albums. It was followed by the semi-biographical ode to Loretta Lynn, “C’mon Loretta.” The Blonde & Pink Albums are due out June 24 — but Mattel will also spend the month busy promoting her new reality show Trixie Motel, premiering June 3 on Discovery+. The series follows Mattel and her partner as they renovate a vintage motel in Palm Springs. More from Rolling StoneWatch Harry Styles, James Corden Film 'Daylight' Music Video in a Fan's Apartment'How Does This Make Sense to Anyone?': Late-Night Hosts Call Out GOP's Inaction on Gun ViolenceTom Cruise Makes James Corden His Reluctant Goose on a Wild 'Top Gun' Jet RideBest of Rolling StoneFleetwood Mac's 50 Greatest SongsAll 206 of Taylor Swift's Songs, RankedThe Everly Brothers: 12 Essential Tracks
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Trump Endorsed Her. Now She Wants to Use State Power to ‘Crush’ the Left and Impose ‘God’s Moral Order’

Click here to read the full article. Jacky Eubanks is running for the Michigan legislature with a “wholehearted” endorsement from Donald Trump who calls her “an America First Patriot.” Her agenda? Banning contraception, gay marriage and imposing the “Christian moral order” on the nation. Eubanks, a Gen Z conservative who falsely claims Trump won the 2020 election in Michigan, disclosed her extreme views in an interview on “Church Militant,” a digital media service that has been designated by the Southern Poverty Law Center as an “anti-LGBTQ hate group.” Church Militant is run by Michael Voris, an ex-TV news reporter and formerly gay man who...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Uvalde, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Entertainment
Uvalde, TX
Entertainment
City
London, TX
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Rolling Stone

MAGA Lawmaker Now Under Investigation for Claiming Buffalo Shooting Was False Flag

Click here to read the full article. The Arizona state Senate on Monday launched an ethics investigation into Wendy Rogers after the racist, far-right state lawmaker falsely suggested the mass shooting in Buffalo last Saturday was carried out by a government agent. “Fed boy summer has started in Buffalo,” Rogers wrote on Telegram after a white supremacist killed 10 people and wounded three at a supermarket in a Black neighborhood. The Arizona Senate, which is controlled by Republicans, voted 24 to 3 to launch an investigation into the comment. Rogers herself and two of her GOP colleagues, Warren Petersen and Kelly Townsend,...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Corden
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Harry Styles
Rolling Stone

Ted Cruz Said Jan. 6 Wasn’t a ‘Violent Insurrection.’ Now He Labels Peaceful Pro-Choice Protesters ‘Mob Violence’

Click here to read the full article. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz seems very confused about the definition of violence. In a Sunday interview, he characterized peaceful pro-choice protesters standing outside the homes of Supreme Court justices as “violent.” But when Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 a “violent insurrection,” Cruz said he strongly disagreed. Crowds of activists opposed to the Supreme Court’s voting to overturn Roe v. Wade — news that broke when someone leaked a draft opinion authored by Justice Samuel Alito — have gathered outside the homes of Justice Bret Kavanaugh...
CONGRESS & COURTS
pethelpful.com

Video of Husky Begging Dad for Popcorn Has People in Stitches

We all get a little peckish sometimes. Including one Husky who was shameless in his desire to get some popcorn from his owner. "Mya Mya" of Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas definitely had her eye on the prize in a video her owner recently shared on TikTok. Although, can anyone really blame her?
FORT WORTH, TX
deseret.com

Here are the states with the strictest gun laws in America

The mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two adults dead has once again brought gun control and gun laws to the forefront. The Robb Elementary School shooting occurred less than two weeks after a gunman killed 10 people in a racially motivated attack at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Nation#Everytown For Gun Safety#Gun Violence#Music Video#Charity#Robb Elementary School#Instagram#North American#The Kia Forum#Ubs Arena
Rolling Stone

As Grieving Parkland Families Waited for Trump, He Ranted About How to ‘Stick It to the Mexicans’

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump posted about the need for “real solutions and real leadership” on Wednesday in response to the school mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and he’ll likely make a similar call on Friday, when he travels to Houston to address the National Rifle Association. But when there was another mass shooting at a school during his presidency, he offered no new solutions and, according to a person present, was mentally absent at a critical moment for addressing the gun violence crisis. As Trump’s team was preparing him in late 2018 to meet with the...
POTUS
SFGate

The NRA Country Concert Is Kaput

The NRA’s Grand Ole Night of Freedom Concert has been canceled. Country singer Jacob Bryant — the last man standing after six of the seven performers slated to perform pulled out of the show following the Uvalde school shooting — tweeted on Friday that “The show was canceled yesterday.”
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Charities
Rolling Stone

Uvalde Gunman Posted About Shooting Grandmother, School on Facebook Before Deadly Attack

Click here to read the full article. The Uvalde gunman reportedly shared three messages on Facebook before shooting his grandmother in the face and then killing 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said at a press conference Wednesday, May 25.  Abbott said the messages were, at this time, the “only information that was known in advance” about the shooting. Approximately 30 minutes before Salvador Ramos reached Robb Elementary, according to Abbott, he shared a message that effectively read, “I’m going to shoot my grandmother.” The second message stated, “I shot my grandmother.” And the third...
UVALDE, TX
Rolling Stone

Why ‘Harry’s House’ Is Harry Styles’ Best Album Yet

Click here to read the full article. In the new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, Rob Sheffield and Brittany Spanos join host Brian Hiatt for a track-by-track analysis of Harry Styles’ new album, Harry’s House. To hear the whole episode, press play above, or listen on or Spotify or Apple Podcasts. Here’s a preview of some of the discussion: “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” Hiatt: It does seem to be advertising a sort of freedom and confidence in the very wacky synth horn parts and almost Oingo Boingo-ness of that. Spanos: I absolutely love this song. It’s definitely in my top three of the...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

60K+
Followers
19K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy