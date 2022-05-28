ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Times

Drugs, guns, cars, $205,000 in cash seized in series of raids

By Nick Watson
 3 days ago
Cocaine, meth, marijuana and more than $200,000 in cash were seized after a drug bust Wednesday, May 25, in Gainesville and Oakwood. Provided by the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office.

A raid on an Oakwood home and two Gainesville residences Wednesday, May 25, led to more than $91,000 in drugs seized as well as firearms, cars and $205,000 in cash, according to authorities.

The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office and the federal Drug Enforcement Agency searched four homes between Hall and Jackson counties.

The Sheriff’s Offices in Hall, Jackson and Banks counties assisted in the investigation as well as the Georgia State Patrol.

The raid included residences on Blue Iris Way in Oakwood, Gold Creek Drive in Jefferson and West Ridge Road and Orchard Brook Drive in Gainesville.

Agents seized roughly 2.5 kilograms of cocaine, 130 grams of crack cocaine, 100 grams of meth and 18 pounds of marijuana. Officers also seized two cars, two firearms and $205,000 in cash.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Trent Hillsman said the estimated street value of the drugs is $91,850.

Dexter Cobb, 42, and Chester Willis II, 31, both of Gainesville, were arrested on federal warrants. Hillsman said the two were charged with federal violations related to distributing controlled substances and possession of these drugs with intent to distribute

Comments / 5

Cherri Ashton
3d ago

Wow! Awesome job officers! Thank you for your service and putting your lives on the line to protect others. God bless you!

Reply
3
IN THIS ARTICLE
