Upworthy Weekly podcast: Baby Surprises, Mr. Rogers’ Day, Florida Student Says ‘Gay’

At the end of a hard week, Alison and Tod attempt to lift people’s spirits with a “joy bomb” of positive stories. First, a Florida student’s graduation speech brilliantly gets around the “Don’t Say Gay” law. Later, TikTok has a new dad who cares, and Mr. Rogers gets his own holiday in Pennsylvania.

Plus, cheers to stepmoms and a new mother shares the surprises that come with having a baby.

