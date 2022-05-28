ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Illinois State Bar Association rates ShawnTe Raines-Welch “not qualified” for judge

By Dan Mihalopoulos
Chicago Public Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn its newly released recommendations for next month’s judicial primary races, the Illinois State Bar Association found that ShawnTe Raines-Welch – the wife of Illinois House Speaker Emanuel Chris Welch – is “not qualified” to take a spot on the bench in Cook County....

www.wbez.org

Comments / 11

Frank58
4d ago

none are qualified.. look at the record of those who are judges. look at how many release criminals back into the population. the worst are those waiting for a trial date and they still commit crimes and are released

Reply(1)
11
powerfulpenis
4d ago

It’s always about color and making history. Fixing the issues we face should be a priority

Reply
8
reader from Illinois
3d ago

There you have it, House Speaker Emanuel Chris Welch and his wife are unqualified for their positions.

Reply
5
Comments / 0

