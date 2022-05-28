Buford man shot in his driveway; police seeking suspects

A Buford man was shot Friday, May 27, in his driveway in what investigators believe was an attempted robbery, police said.

Gwinnett County Police responded around 8:45 p.m. Friday to the 6000 block of Woodlake Drive in Buford. The 911 caller heard gunshots and saw a man lying in the caller’s driveway, and officers found Nabil Zeidan, 64, with gunshot wounds.

Police said the shooting happened two houses away in Zeidan’s driveway, and the Buford man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cpl. A.M. Wilson said investigators do not believe the case was random, and police suspect the motive was a robbery.

The suspects were described as two men in dark clothing who were seen getting into a white car.

Anyone with information can contact police detectives at 770-513-5300 or use the Crime Stoppers tipline at 404-577-8477.

Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment.