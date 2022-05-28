ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

'I completely forgot I won': Emma Raducanu, 19, insists she's 'a normal teenager' that 'wishes she had a holiday' after winning US open and adds her mum 'still shouts at her about her messy bedroom'

By Bridie Pearson-jones For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Emma Raducanu has insisted she's 'just a normal teenager' and that her 'mum still shouts at her,' despite her meteoric rise to fame.

The sports star, 19, who lives in Bromley, south London, has had a rapid rise to A-list celebrity status following her US Open triumph last September, and has since been invited to be ambassador for an array of luxury brands.

But despite her success and multi-million pound fortune, Emma has said her mother 'still shouts at her to tidy her room' and her Dad is also 'really tough on her'.

She also explained that she wishes she took a break after her shock win at the US open, because she 'didn't really give herself space' and 'jumped into the next thing' meaning she 'completely forgot she won'.

Speaking to the Telegraph, the world number 12 said: ' 'I'd say I'm really normal, my mum shouts at me for everything. Like, '"Wash your face!" Because otherwise I pretty much don't. I'm just a normal kid, a normal 19-year-old,'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AlptB_0ftX85m300
Emma Raducanu has insisted she's 'just a normal teenager' and that her 'mum still shouts at her,' despite her meteoric rise to fame. She is pictured at the No Time To Die Premiere
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09E5MU_0ftX85m300
The sports star, 19, who lives in Bromley, south London, has had a rapid rise to A-list celebrity status following her US Open triumph last September, and has since been invited to be ambassador for an array of luxury brands. She is pictured holding the US open trophy 

'My bedroom is a mess, always, because I'm always coming in, unpacking everything, and when I unpack, the whole street knows. It's like a bomb exploded.'

Emma, who was raised in London but born in Canada to a Romanian father and Chinese mother, added that her parents culture played a 'big part' in her mindset, and that they are both 'really hard to please'.

She also explained that she works 'extra hard' to meet her parents 'high standards' which is a 'big factor in why she's here today'.

While she's rising in the tennis world, her academic prospects are also impressive, with her last year picking up an A* in Maths and an A in Economics at A-level.

Her friends now send her photos of them enjoying freshers - but she thinks she 'won't have time to visit'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ycOU3_0ftX85m300
The tennis star, 19, pictured, born in Toronto and raised in London, says that she even brings her milk frother with her to tournaments so that she can have the exact same coffee every day
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uweQX_0ftX85m300
Emma recently revealed that she has said she dreams of playing doubles with Andy Murray , as she starred on the cover of Elle.,  However, she quickly parted from Nigel Sears - Andy Murray's father in law - after Wimbledon

' If I wasn't to be a tennis player, then I enjoy studying, so I'd go to uni, get a degree, get into finance or something,' she added.

She went on that this summer she hopes to 'learn a few more European languages' but that she'd also 'like a break'.

Emma Raducanu's VERY impressive sponsorship deals

Raducanu gained celebrity status with her maiden Grand Slam win at Flushing Meadows, with brands lining up to offer her sponsorship deals and a host of magazines featuring her on the front cover.

Since winning in September, the teenager has announced deals with:

'That's the thing, I have no break. The things my dad is tough on me about, my mum's chilled about; the things my dad's chilled about, my mum is on me for.'

'Mum's more on the mental and the off-court, respect side of things… and then my dad is more on the business and task side.'

Emma recently revealed that she has said she dreams of playing doubles with Andy Murray, as she starred on the cover of Elle.

In an interview, she explained how she feels 'British' but is 'influenced by the cultures of both her parents.

She explained: ‘I grew up here, so I feel British. But I’m influenced by the cultures of both my parents.

'My mum instilled respect for everyone as a big part of my life.

'There’s also mental toughness and strength – not necessarily through being confident and everyone knowing that you are, but having that inner sense of belief. I feel like it’s a big thing in Asian culture.'

She continued: 'I started [playing tennis] because my dad was taking lessons in the park and my parents couldn’t leave me home alone.

'I would ride my bicycle on the court next door, and then gradually he would throw me balls.

'I developed pretty good coordination after doing different sports like basketball and motocross, which helped my tennis in the end.’

The star also spoke about her first trip to Wimbledon, saying: 'We were asking everyone for their autographs – and I mean everyone! I’ve still got photographs from that day.

'To be able to actually say that I’ve played on those courts, especially Court One and hopefully Centre Court this year, is pretty special.’

The teenager explained how she celebrated her win at the US Open in 2021, saying: ‘When I won the US Open, there was nothing big or amazing that my parents did to celebrate – we just came home and ate dumplings, and that was it. We are very normal.’

But she said her biggest 'pinch me moment' to date was receiving a letter from the Queen after winning the US open.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AZK0O_0ftX85m300
Raducanu gained celebrity status with her maiden Grand Slam win at Flushing Meadows, with brands lining up to offer her sponsorship deals and a host of magazines featuring her on the front cover. Days later she found herself among the A-list elite at New York’s Met Gala – the biggest night in fashion. She's pictured at the Met Gala
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PkV6w_0ftX85m300
The tennis star has been heralded as a 'sponsor's dream', and is on course to become the highest earning female sports star of all time.

Elsewhere, Emma explained her biggest dream, revealing: ‘Just once in my life, I’d love to play doubles with Andy Murray at Wimbledon.’

Raducanu gained celebrity status with her maiden Grand Slam win at Flushing Meadows, with brands lining up to offer her sponsorship deals and a host of magazines featuring her on the front cover.

Days later she found herself among the A-list elite at New York’s Met Gala – the biggest night in fashion.

She rose to the occasion in a stunning midriff-baring, monochrome Chanel outfit complete with pearls encircling her waist and Tiffany diamonds in her ears.

Personally invited by Vogue chief Dame Anna Wintour, she was seated on the $500,000 Chanel table with its celebrity ambassadors – prompting speculation she would join their ranks as an ambassador.

Meanwhile, the teenager was then revealed as the face of jewellery brand Tiffany and Co in a deal estimated to be worth more than £2million.

In October, she became the latest celebrity to be announced as an ambassador for high-end fashion house Dior.

In the role, the teen will represent Dior Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri's womenswear collections as well as the luxury brand's skincare and make-up ranges. It is not known how much Emma will be paid for her role as an ambassador for Dior.

She has since scooped deals with Evian and appeared as the face of Sports Direct's 2021 Christmas campaign.

The tennis star has been heralded as a 'sponsor's dream', and is on course to become the highest earning female sports star of all time.

It was also reported that she laid the groundwork for her potential earnings aged 17, registering Harbour 6 Limited to manage her finances.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘I still have dreams’: Woman who ‘hasn’t sat down’ for 30 years fears her legs will ‘fail at any moment’

A woman who has not sat down in 30 years because of a debilitating condition which has fused her hips to their joints is terrified her legs will “fail at any moment” making it impossible for her to stand.Desperate to start specialist physiotherapy costing thousands of pounds, Joanna Klich, 32, last sat down as a toddler, but only remembers a life of standing or lying down, due to a rare genetic condition loosely diagnosed as spinal muscular atrophy, which weakens muscles and impairs movement, as well as central core disease, which does the same.Despite her limitations, until she was 21,...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Lucky mum who thought she'd pocketed $1,300 in lotto is left shocked when she discovers she won $1.3MILLION: 'I went all jittery'

A young mother was chuffed after thinking she had won $1,300 in a lotto draw, only to realise after taking a closer look that she'd actually scored $1.3million. The woman from Mackay in North Queensland had one of four division one winning entries in Saturday's Gold Lotto draw, with the other three also taking home the same amount.
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#I Won#Wimbledon#Telegraph#Romanian#Chinese
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Heartbreak: Camilla Parker-Bowles Husband To Have A Chaotic Tour Just Like Kate Middleton And Prince William's Trip In March? Queen Elizabeth's Son Demanded To Do This

Prince Charles is currently on his three-day Canada tour today, alongside his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles. The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall are representing Queen Elizabeth in her Platinum Jubilee year to commemorate her 70 years of reign in the United Kingdom. Most, if not all, are aware that Canada remains...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Sports
shefinds

Megan Markle Just Wore A Low-Cut Top At Harry's Polo Match—The Palace Wouldn't Approve, But We Think It's So Chic!

While the pressure may have been on Prince Harry to score big at his polo match over the weekend, all eyes were on the ever-so-stunning Meghan Markle and her elegant ensemble! The Duchess of Sussex, 40, donned an Old Hollywood-esque look to support her husband’s team— complete with an airy, v-neck, polka-dot blouse, knee-length flowy white shorts, classic black pointed-toe heels, a black hat to shield from the sun and matching sunglasses.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

World's oldest living person, at 121 years old, is discovered in Brazil by a mobile medical team: Maria Gomes de Reis was born June 16, 1900, and lived her long life in the same small village

Brazilian officials believe they may have stumbled upon the oldest living person in the world after doctors treated a 121-year-old woman at her home. The shocking discovery was made when a mobile medical team was dispatched to the Bom Jesus da Lapa residence of Maria Gomes dos Reis. Gomes dos...
AMERICAS
Davenport Journal

“Half of my jaw had been eaten away before anyone took me seriously”, Woman said doctors removed all her teeth and her jaw had to be replaced 3 times after she was diagnosed with osteomyelitis during a routine appointment

The 36-year-old woman said that doctors removed all her teeth and her jaw had to be replaced 3 times after her dentist spotted they were infected during a routine appointment. The former certified nursing assistant was diagnosed with osteomyelitis in her lower jaw which is an inflammation caused by an infection somewhere else in the body. The mother of two believes she developed the inflammation due to an infection in her tooth, caused by the root canal treatment. Luckily, all her medical procedures were covered by insurance. Now, she wants to share her story to help others suffering as a result of medical complications to feel less alone.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Guardian

Kimmel on baby formula shortage: ‘Never been a better time to force women to have kids’

Jimmy Kimmel opened Tuesday’s show with the national shortage on baby formula, which has left parents desperate and led authorities to warn people not to try to make their own recipe. “I don’t know – I’m sure the ivermectin and bleach people could figure this out for us,” Kimmel deadpanned. “Just mix you up some Gatorade and some baby powder, throw in some breakfast sausage and it blend it up real good, the baby should be fine.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Disappointing news for the Queen confirmed ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Horse racing is one of the Queen's favourite pastimes, but there has been some disappointing news for the monarch ahead of the Epsom Derby. The event, which will honour the royal's 70-year reign on the throne, was due to see three of her thoroughbreds competing for glory, but sadly all of them have been withdrawn. The Queen was hoping for success with Reach For The Moon, especially since the Epsom Derby is the only one of the five flat racing classics that one of her entrants hasn't won at, but the horse's joint trainer, John Godsen, said that the thoroughbred hadn't sufficiently recovered from an injury.
U.K.
Chip Chick

His Fiancée Returned From Vacation And Told Him She's Moving Out So She Can Be A Hippy While Living In A Van

A man is engaged to his fiancée named Kay, and when his fiancée was little, she really didn't have a great childhood. Kay's parents argued nonstop and had no sympathy for her or her siblings. Kay's parents expected her to work hard, and they didn't care if she struggled through something or got relentlessly bullied; they wanted her to just figure it out.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

379K+
Followers
41K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy