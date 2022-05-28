'I completely forgot I won': Emma Raducanu, 19, insists she's 'a normal teenager' that 'wishes she had a holiday' after winning US open and adds her mum 'still shouts at her about her messy bedroom'

Emma Raducanu has insisted she's 'just a normal teenager' and that her 'mum still shouts at her,' despite her meteoric rise to fame.

The sports star, 19, who lives in Bromley, south London, has had a rapid rise to A-list celebrity status following her US Open triumph last September, and has since been invited to be ambassador for an array of luxury brands.

But despite her success and multi-million pound fortune, Emma has said her mother 'still shouts at her to tidy her room' and her Dad is also 'really tough on her'.

She also explained that she wishes she took a break after her shock win at the US open, because she 'didn't really give herself space' and 'jumped into the next thing' meaning she 'completely forgot she won'.

Speaking to the Telegraph, the world number 12 said: ' 'I'd say I'm really normal, my mum shouts at me for everything. Like, '"Wash your face!" Because otherwise I pretty much don't. I'm just a normal kid, a normal 19-year-old,'

'My bedroom is a mess, always, because I'm always coming in, unpacking everything, and when I unpack, the whole street knows. It's like a bomb exploded.'

Emma, who was raised in London but born in Canada to a Romanian father and Chinese mother, added that her parents culture played a 'big part' in her mindset, and that they are both 'really hard to please'.

She also explained that she works 'extra hard' to meet her parents 'high standards' which is a 'big factor in why she's here today'.

While she's rising in the tennis world, her academic prospects are also impressive, with her last year picking up an A* in Maths and an A in Economics at A-level.

Her friends now send her photos of them enjoying freshers - but she thinks she 'won't have time to visit'.

' If I wasn't to be a tennis player, then I enjoy studying, so I'd go to uni, get a degree, get into finance or something,' she added.

She went on that this summer she hopes to 'learn a few more European languages' but that she'd also 'like a break'.

'That's the thing, I have no break. The things my dad is tough on me about, my mum's chilled about; the things my dad's chilled about, my mum is on me for.'

'Mum's more on the mental and the off-court, respect side of things… and then my dad is more on the business and task side.'

Emma recently revealed that she has said she dreams of playing doubles with Andy Murray, as she starred on the cover of Elle.

In an interview, she explained how she feels 'British' but is 'influenced by the cultures of both her parents.

She explained: ‘I grew up here, so I feel British. But I’m influenced by the cultures of both my parents.

'My mum instilled respect for everyone as a big part of my life.

'There’s also mental toughness and strength – not necessarily through being confident and everyone knowing that you are, but having that inner sense of belief. I feel like it’s a big thing in Asian culture.'

She continued: 'I started [playing tennis] because my dad was taking lessons in the park and my parents couldn’t leave me home alone.

'I would ride my bicycle on the court next door, and then gradually he would throw me balls.

'I developed pretty good coordination after doing different sports like basketball and motocross, which helped my tennis in the end.’

The star also spoke about her first trip to Wimbledon, saying: 'We were asking everyone for their autographs – and I mean everyone! I’ve still got photographs from that day.

'To be able to actually say that I’ve played on those courts, especially Court One and hopefully Centre Court this year, is pretty special.’

The teenager explained how she celebrated her win at the US Open in 2021, saying: ‘When I won the US Open, there was nothing big or amazing that my parents did to celebrate – we just came home and ate dumplings, and that was it. We are very normal.’

But she said her biggest 'pinch me moment' to date was receiving a letter from the Queen after winning the US open.

The tennis star has been heralded as a 'sponsor's dream', and is on course to become the highest earning female sports star of all time.

Elsewhere, Emma explained her biggest dream, revealing: ‘Just once in my life, I’d love to play doubles with Andy Murray at Wimbledon.’

She rose to the occasion in a stunning midriff-baring, monochrome Chanel outfit complete with pearls encircling her waist and Tiffany diamonds in her ears.

Personally invited by Vogue chief Dame Anna Wintour, she was seated on the $500,000 Chanel table with its celebrity ambassadors – prompting speculation she would join their ranks as an ambassador.

Meanwhile, the teenager was then revealed as the face of jewellery brand Tiffany and Co in a deal estimated to be worth more than £2million.

In October, she became the latest celebrity to be announced as an ambassador for high-end fashion house Dior.

In the role, the teen will represent Dior Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri's womenswear collections as well as the luxury brand's skincare and make-up ranges. It is not known how much Emma will be paid for her role as an ambassador for Dior.

She has since scooped deals with Evian and appeared as the face of Sports Direct's 2021 Christmas campaign.

It was also reported that she laid the groundwork for her potential earnings aged 17, registering Harbour 6 Limited to manage her finances.