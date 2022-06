This week's episode is focused on economics. With both the U.S. and world economies in the apparent doldrums, plus fears of an inflation-driven recession gripping the globe, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi and two economists — Austan Goolsbee and Betsey Stevenson — join host Harry Litman to work through key economic indicators and explain the state of play both at home and abroad. The group ends with some individual thoughts about the horrific events in Uvalde, Texas, and possible policy responses.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO