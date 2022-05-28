ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orland Park, IL

No Bail for Man Charged in Fatal Attempted Carjacking Outside Belmont Cragin Restaurant

NBC Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBail was denied Friday for a man facing murder charges for an attempted carjacking that turned fatal in the Belmont Central neighborhood earlier this year. Jeffrey Montes De Oca, 31, was arrested Wednesday by the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in Orland Park,...

www.nbcchicago.com

oakpark.com

Police Blotter: Oak Park juvenile arrested for police officer assault

A male juvenile from Oak Park was arrested for the alleged assault of a police officer May 23. At about 4:23 p.m. that day, Oak Park police officers saw the juvenile walking in and out of yards by way of an alley in the 200 block of North Harvey Avenue. When officers approached, the juvenile reportedly swung his arm, attempting to hit an officer. The juvenile was subsequently placed into custody and brought to the Oak Park police station, where he was processed and released to a parent.
OAK PARK, IL
NBC Chicago

Video: Thieves Shot Up Oak Forest Home as Woman's Son Tried to Stop Vehicle Theft

A frightening scene was caught on video as a homeowner in Oak Forest said thieves opened fire on her son as he tried to stop them from stealing a vehicle outside their home. Samantha De La Cruz, a mother of three, said her family has lived in their home for more than a decade, but the last few nights they have faced multiple frightening incidents now under investigation by area police.
OAK FOREST, IL
oakpark.com

Man wounded in Roosevelt Road shooting

The Oak Park Police Department is investigating an instance of gunfire that broke out just after midnight on Memorial Day near Roosevelt Road and Cuyler Avenue. One person was left with minor injuries. The 34-year-old male victim told police the incident began with an argument with an unknown man at...
cwbchicago.com

Cops are questioning 2 men in connection with weekend robbery sprees on North Side; links to Dakotah Early hold-up crew eyed

Chicago police are questioning two men in connection with a series of armed robberies that unfolded over the weekend on the North Side, according to a source. And, we have learned, evidence is growing that the crew responsible for this weekend’s wave of hold-ups is part of the group that committed dozens of robberies earlier in the month, including the shooting of Dakotah Earley in Lincoln Park.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 33, killed in South Shore shooting

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood. The 33-year-old was standing in the courtyard of an apartment complex around 1:54 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Colfax Avenue when he was struck in the torso by gunfire, police said. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Video shows man firing at West Pullman restaurant in shooting that left woman injured

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police late Tuesday released video showing a shooting at a restaurant in West Pullman in April. At 2:42 a.m. Sunday, April 17, a 26-year-old woman was inside a restaurant in the 11600 block of South Halsted Street waiting to order when two men began quarreling, police said. One of the men left the restaurant and began shooting at the other man, who remained inside and returned fire, police said. During the exchange, the woman was shot once in the forearm. She was taken to Roseland Community Hospital. Video released Tuesday shows the suspect approach the restaurant – which appears to be the Maxwell Street Express – wearing a dark jacket with a fur hood, light jeans, and a white Bulls hat. The suspect is then seen firing shots at the restaurant from the parking lot, and fleeing the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two  Detectives at (312) 747-8271.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with seriously wounding woman in Humboldt Park shooting

CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in an April shooting that seriously wounded a woman in West Humboldt Park. Omar Sosa, 23, is accused of shooting into a car that had two 23-year-old men and a woman inside April 30 in the 4500 block of West Chicago Avenue. The 22-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cwbchicago.com

Woman shot while riding bike on lakefront, police say

A 19-year-old woman was shot while bicycling along the lakefront downtown on Monday evening, police said. She is in fair condition with a gunshot wound to her leg. A 19-year-old woman was shot while riding her bike near the lake downtown on Monday evening, police said. She is the 13th person shot in the Loop community area during the month of May.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Hit-and-run crash leaves man injured in Portage Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Portage Park overnight. Police said Jeep was going southbound on Austin Avenue near Addison Street when it was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound, causing it to flip over just before 12:40 a.m.The other car took off. The driver of the Jeep, a 35-year-old man, is expected to recover. Police are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

Thieves steal catalytic converter from car at Walmart

A pair of thieves allegedly stole a catalytic converter not just in broad daylight, but in the middle of the Forest Park Walmart parking lot, 1300 Des Plaines Ave. On May 24, at 3:17 p.m., the store security officer was alerted of the possible theft in progress in the Walmart parking lot Row 5-6. When she got out onto the parking lot, she saw two male suspects climb into a gray 2011 Hyundai Sonata and drive north through the lot. The security guard noticed that a black 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander parked in the middle of Row 5 had a hydraulic jack placed underneath its front driver’s side. A witness reportedly saw the two suspects cutting the converter out of the vehicle. The witness used a phone to film the alleged suspects getting into the car, and the incident was caught on the security camera. Both videos were turned over to the police.
FOREST PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Four people arrested, projectiles thrown at officers at North Avenue Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police arrested four people at North Avenue Beach late Memorial Day, and a group threw projectiles at officers afterward. A police source told CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov officers arrested four people after a disturbance at the beach. All four had guns, the source said.Police then tried to disperse a crowd that had amassed amid the arrests. The crowd began throwing objects such as bottles at officers – and someone even threw a pineapple, the source said.Officers called for a mass arrest response at the scene around 6:45 p.m.Police did not close the beach, but no one new was allowed to enter. Back on May 11, police arrested one person when hundreds spilled over into the Gold Coast and Old Town communities from North Avenue Beach. Some people were seen climbing on cars and Chicago Transit Authority buses in that incident.
CHICAGO, IL

