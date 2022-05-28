T.J. Hockenson will defend his championship belt at TE U. in 2022

“If you want to be the man, you’ve got to beat the man.”

It’s an appropriate quote from wrestling great Ric Flair for Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson. Detroit’s standout will attempt to defend the championship belt he earned at the inaugural Tight End University in 2021 when TEU reconvenes in June of 2022.

Hockenson will be among the prominent NFL tight ends who will attend the second gathering of TEs next month in Nashville. Created by George Kittle and Travis Kelce as a summit for top players at the position, Hockenson outperformed the competition at the first TEU last year.

It’s a good sign that Hockenson is recovered enough from his season-ending hand injury. Wooo!