MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Under-18 Women’s Hockey World Championship makes its long-awaited return on June 6. Pre-camp began this week for Team USA at the Super Rink in Blaine. “I think this is everyone’s kind of dream and goal, so it’s an honor to be here with such talented players,” said Ava Lindsay, a junior at Minnetonka High School. No championship was contested in 2021 due to COVID-19 and this year’s tournament was postponed from January. Now, things are back on track. “Coming from high school it was a really different change in pace, so I was really excited to come here and...

BLAINE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO