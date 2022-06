Back when I was a young lass, Nintendo DS in one hand and Wiimote in the other (until very recently I was a purely Nintendo-focused person, don’t judge me), with very limited resources to get my hands on any new video games, I used to select the titles I played very carefully. When you only have the potential of getting a new game maybe once every six months, you’ve got to make sure it’s a good one, and more importantly, that it’s gonna last you.

