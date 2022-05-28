ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

Community honors our fallen soldiers

By Matthew Sasser Staff Writer
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qWCmA_0ftWluGk00
Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — The community gathered Saturday morning to celebrate and honor the lives of those who died in service to the United States at Richmond County Veterans Memorial Park.

“From the American Revolution War to the Global War over 1 million Americans have been killed on the battlefield,” shared Jim Quinlan, department commander of the North Carolina American Legion. “That’s why we’re here today. We’re here to remember what they did and hoped to accomplish. They all had a common goal — they loved their Country, they loved their God, they loved their family.”

Members of American Legion Post 147, AMVETS Post 316 and VFW Post 4203 all participated in the ceremony to honor America’s fallen heroes, including a presentation of the wreaths from the various branches of the military.

“I thought it was outstanding and it was great to be back here in person,” said JoAnn Blyther of American Legion Post 37 in Ellerbe, which was newly-chartered this November.

Carleton Hawkins with Post 417 thanked everyone for their attendance at the ceremony. “If you weren’t here, you missed a good one,” he added.

“It’s amazing that people come to take part,” shared Charlie Tyler, of Post 316. “It’s an honor and shows that people haven’t forgot.”

A 21-gun salute marked the ending of the ceremony, with Cameron McDonald performing “Taps” for the sixth year in a row.

Tyler concluded the ceremony with a poem that he wrote, “In Foreign Lands.”

“In Foreign lands where green grass grows

Between our crosses row by rows

It marks the places where we lie

With mounts of earth beneath the sky

Our lives are gone and here we lie

Beneath God’s blue and beautiful sky

Under ground no sounds we hear

For now there is no time to fear

Across this vast and barren land

We travel on the sea and sand

To help our neighbors at all cost

But now it seems as though we lost

Do carry on our banner high

Even though we say good-bye

Hold it high for all too see

What life to us did seem to be”

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] To suggest a correction, email [email protected] or call 910-817-2673.

Comments / 0

Related
Richmond County Daily Journal

Community Calendar: June 1

To list your event, email [email protected], call 910-817-2673 or drop off information in person at 607 E. Broad Ave., Suite B. Events can be either community-related or church-related. Please email or call as soon as possible if your event is canceled. The calendar is updated online and is published periodically in the print edition on Wednesdays.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond County, NC
Government
Richmond County, NC
Society
County
Richmond County, NC
City
Rockingham, NC
City
Ellerbe, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Training for success

The Rockingham Fire Department, along with Cordova Fire & Rescue and Rockingham Rescue, conducted a Haz-Mat Drill at the Public Works facility in Rockingham. The fake scenario involved multiple vehicles and victims, with a unknown hazardous material being released into the air.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Show us your talent

Richmond County 4-H just held its annual County Activity Day. This is an event where youth ages 5-18 (as of January 1) compete in 4-H presentations including outdoor cookery and youth ages 8-18 can compete in 4-H Talent. 4-H Presentations involves your child giving a 5-12 minute presentation to a...
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Quinlan
Person
Cameron Mcdonald
Richmond County Daily Journal

Human services graduate on fast track to career goals

HAMLET — Mandora McLeod wanted a fast track to her education and career and that’s exactly what happened when she attended Richmond Community College. McLeod has been working at Compassionate Counseling Services in Rockingham for over two years as a psychosocial rehabilitation clinician. She started working there as an intern when she was enrolled in the Human Services program at RichmondCC.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amvets Post#Vfw Post#American Legion Post 37
Richmond County Daily Journal

Cathy Wright awarded Bernice Ratliffe Outstanding Teacher Award

Richmond County Partnership for Children hosted its first Early Childhood Professional Appreciation Banquet since the beginning of the COVID pandemic on Tuesday, May 17 at Cole Auditorium. Early childhood professionals from across the county were recognized for their educational attainments and some were honored with awards. Parents, caregivers, colleagues and...
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WBTW News13

Missing Florence woman found safe

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing 55-year-old woman who was reported missing has been found safe, according to the Florence Police Department. Editor’s note: Because the person was found safe, identifying information has been removed from the story.
FLORENCE, SC
chapelboro.com

After 46 Years, Chatham County Murder Victim Identified

With the help of advanced DNA testing, officials in Chatham County have finally identified a murder victim – who was killed 46 years ago. Jimmy Mack Brooks was a 26-year-old Army veteran when he was killed in 1976. His body was discovered in Moncure, but officers at the time had no clues to his identity.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy