OGDEN — A man is in jail in Weber County after Ogden police say he fought with two officers, disarmed one of them, and then fired the officer's gun. On Sunday, Ogden police were called out to Common Cents gas station, 3563 Wall Ave., on a report that a man had punched a woman and then ran off, according to a police booking affidavit. A man fitting the description of the suspect, identified in police documents as Dana Lydell Smith, 29, was located walking in the direction of a Costco on Wall Ave.

