WABASH COUNTY, IN- Mississinewa and Salamonie Lakes announce “Fishing for Trash” Contest from May 28 – June 4. The public is encouraged to visit different fishing sites around the properties within the dates above. After cleaning up a fishing site, participants should take a selfie photo showing them holding their “haul” of trash from each site they visit.

WABASH COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO