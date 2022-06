The team entrusted with the many facets of stewardship of Maunakea were recently honored during a meeting of the University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents. UH-Hilo Center for Maunakea Stewardship employees were commended in a May 19 report to regents by Center for Maunakea Stewardship Director Greg Chun. He praised the center’s ʻohana for demonstrating unprecedented dedication to protecting and preserving the mauna before showing a video featuring the staff.

