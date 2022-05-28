ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man fights for his life after shooting in Rockford

By WIFR Newsroom
WIFR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An 18-year-old man sustains life-threatening gunshot wounds...

WIFR

Man named in Rockford casino shooting Saturday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley on Tuesday released the named of the man hurt during the officer involved shooting at the Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act Saturday. Bradley James Thompkins, 51, was shot Saturday by what is believed to be three officers...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

State’s Attorney will address Rockford Casino shooting Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley plans to speak Tuesday on the officer involved shooting at the Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act that happened over the weekend. Hanley’s conference starts at 2 p.m. Tuesday on the third floor of the Winnebago County courthouse....
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Police make crack cocaine, gun arrest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have charged Miguel Rodriguez, 21, after officers reportedly found crack cocaine and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop. According to police, officers pulled Rodriguez over in the area of 17th Street and 6th Avenue at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 27th, and found the items in his car, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Accidents Being Reported…

Many officers working a scene, possible bad accident near 15th ave near the Blackhawk Housing. Extrication was requested, unknown if needed. (video below by RS source) Hit and run near Tesa rd. Witnesses followed the alleged suspect vehicle to an address behind Froberg School. Photo below was sent to us by a source, of the alleged suspect vehicle.
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS Chicago

Gunman shot by police in parking lot of Hard Rock Casino in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (CBS) – Police confirmed officers shot a gunman outside the Hard Rock Casino in Rockford Saturday night. Around 8:30 p.m., Rockford police received a call for a disturbance at the casino, located at 610 N. Bell School Rd., resulting in multiple responding officers. An off-duty county deputy was also working at the casino at the time of the incident, police said.  Officers engaged with the gunman and fired shots after the man pointed the gun at police. The offender was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. No other injuries were reported. No officers were injured in the incident. 
WIFR

Rockford family displaced after Memorial Day house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A family won’t be able to sleep at home Monday after the front of their house caught fire. First responders were dispatched around 4:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of 31st. St. for a working structure fire. When crews arrived, they were able to quickly...
ROCKFORD, IL
wlip.com

One Dead, One Injured in Lake County Double Shooting

(Waukegan, IL) An investigation is ongoing after a double shooting in Waukegan that left one person dead. Police say they were called on Sunday afternoon to the 15-hundred block of Washington Street…where they found two shooting victims, both described as males in their 20’s. One died at the hospital, the other underwent surgery and is said to be recovering. A car matching the description of one that fled the scene after the shooting, was located about 2 and a half hours later and chased, until the vehicle suffered a flat tire. The driver, a 19-year-old male, was arrested as a person of interest, but at this point no charges have been filed. The case remains under investigation by the Waukegan Police Criminal Investigations Division.
LAKE COUNTY, IL

