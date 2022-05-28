ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Court Gets NH Congressional Redistricting After Sununu Veto

By Dan Alexander
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New Hampshire has a new congressional map drawn by a state Supreme Court Special Master after four proposals were submitted and rejected. States are required to redistrict every ten years based on results of the census. The deadline for states to complete redistricting was Friday. New Hampshire was the last state...

Ballotpedia News

New Hampshire becomes final state to enact congressional map

New Hampshire enacted the final congressional map of the 2020 redistricting cycle on May 31, 2022, when the New Hampshire Supreme Court approved a map drawn by redistricting special master Nathaniel Persily. New Hampshire was apportioned two seats in the U.S. House of Representatives after the 2020 census, one more than it received after the 2010 census. This map will take effect for New Hampshire’s 2022 congressional elections.
WMUR.com

New Hampshire Supreme Court approves redistricting map drawn by special master

CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Supreme Court on Tuesday adopted a congressional district map drawn by a special master appointed to resolve a stalemate between lawmakers and the governor. Gov. Chris Sununu on Friday vetoed the two latest plans passed by the Legislature along party lines. "It is...
Roll Call Online

After GOP efforts sputter, court adopts New Hampshire map making minor changes

New Hampshire became the last state to adopt a redistricting plan Tuesday when its Supreme Court approved a plan to shift a handful of small towns between the state’s two districts. The plan was proposed by a special master, Stanford University law professor Nathaniel Persily, after the state’s Republican-led legislature and governor could not reach an agreement.
State
New Hampshire State
Survey finds overwhelming support for affordable housing in New Hampshire

While New Hampshire lawmakers were rejecting and watering down workforce housing proposals, Granite State voters emphatically support building more affordable housing, according to a poll released Tuesday by St. Anselm College. Respondents to the survey overwhelmingly said they would want such housing built in their own community, even in their...
These Are the Silliest Street Names in New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Ever drive by a street sign and go "wow, I need that"?. No, I am not talking about stealing street signs. I am talking about the...
These Are the Median Home Prices Per County in New Hampshire

As many of us unfortunately know all too well, the housing market is tough right now. Not only is rent skyrocketing and units in high demand, but the cost of owning a home is becoming more and more out of reach for many. In light of the current housing crisis,...
Person
Chris Sununu
New England Senators Want More Federal Money for Elections

Senators in New England are getting behind a push to provide more federal resources to administer local and state elections. Sen. Angus King, Maine’s independent senator, says the Sustaining Our Democracy Act would provide $20 billion in federal money over the next 10 years to help states with election necessities, such as training poll workers and upgrading voting equipment and registration systems.
New England: Beware of Solar Panel Text Scam Now Lighting Up Your Phone

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Texting scams are nothing new. In fact, within the last two weeks alone, we've highlighted a New Hampshire man who hilariously trolled a text scammer, as well as Maine Police mentioning the "grandparent scam" has hit the area. And now, you can add another one to the list -- the solar panel scam.
Is It Illegal for Massachusetts Employees to Skip Their Lunch Breaks?

One thing that many people including myself look forward to each day is lunch. Working in radio in the Berkshires, particularly a morning shift, I don't usually take a lunch break as I just wait to go to my home in Pittsfield and eat there. That routine works for me. However, even though it's not technically lunch, I do take a break during the morning hours to grab a snack and refresh.
The Most Popular Baby Names in New Hampshire Might Surprise You

Name trends have always fascinated me. Names, similar to fashion trends, are cyclical. In 2022, we are now rocking wide bell bottomed jeans just like our forefathers did in the 1970s. The moral of the story? NEVER donate your bell bottoms. They will always come back in style. My friends...
Fireball lights up Maine sky

NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine — A meteor shower was visible Monday night that has never been seen before, but before the tau Herculids meteor shower arrived, there was something else pretty impressive over the sky in Maine. Justin Mecham caught video of a fireball streaking through the sky over North...
Founder of longstanding Maine record store chain steps down

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — The founder of a Maine music chain has stepped down, bringing new leadership to a fixture on the New England record store circuit. Brett Wickard founded Bull Moose in 1989 when he was a student at Bowdoin College in Brunswick. He is staying on as chair of the chain’s board of directors, but plans to focus on growing his retail software management company, the Bangor Daily News reported.
Two Mass. Life Sciences Companies Implicated in Kickback Schemes

A laboratory and a diagnostics-maker, both based in Massachusetts, are allegedly involved in separate federal and state-level kickback schemes, according to charges brought by the U.S. Justice Department and the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office. Boston Heart Diagnostics Corporation, a Framingham-based subsidiary of a Luxembourg-headquartered laboratory services company called Eurofins Inc.,...
This Is The Best Hot Dog In Massachusetts

A Worcester restaurant is being credited for having the best hot dog in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best hot dogs in every state, which included George's Coney Island as the top choice for Massachusetts. "George's Coney Island is known for its traditional hot...
Are Cliff Diving and Pier Jumping Illegal in Maine?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. For the majority of the year, Maine exists as a state that is somewhere between downright frigid and mild and comfortable. But for at least a couple of months, Vacationland can get steamy and hot. When the temperatures rise, people begin searching for ways too cool off. Sure, there's plenty of places to take a dip in the ocean. But even in the height of summer, the ocean can be unforgiving and cold. Often, people turn to lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams as a way to cool off with a little added recreation. That added recreation could include jumping from a pier, bridge, or even a short cliff into water. But is that actually illegal to do in Maine?
Massachusetts woman seriously injured after falling while hiking in New Hampshire

A Massachusetts woman was seriously injured after she fell 20 feet while hiking in New Hampshire on Sunday, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of an injured hiker at Monadnock State Park around 12 p.m. found a woman who had lost consciousness for a “significant amount of time” as a result of a fall in the area of the White Dot Trail, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.
Portsmouth, NH
