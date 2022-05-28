ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Mills, NY

Gerald (Frog) Satterlee

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerald (Frog) Satterlee, 73, of New York Mills, died on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Faxton St. Luke’s Healthcare. He was born on June 16, 1949, in New Hartford, a son of the late Norman and Marion French Satterlee...

David M. Corr

David M. Corr, 72, of New Hartford, died on May 26, 2022, in Santa Clara, NY, while doing one of the things he loved most in this world: fishing. He was born on February 2, 1950, in New Hartford, a son of the late Joseph and Marian Wurm Corr. He graduated from Norte Dame High School in 1968, and then enlisted in the United States Army serving during the Vietnam War and was stationed in South Korea where he worked as an small weapons and munitions specialist. In 1973, he graduated from Paul Smith’s College of Forestry and SUNY Tech with degrees in Forestry, Criminal Justice and Law.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Theresa I. (Donlon) Chmielewski

Theresa I. Chmielewski, 89, of Ava, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, May 26, 2022. She was born in Rome on March 14, 1933, a daughter of the late Joseph and Agnes (Redman) Donlon. Theresa worked at the Masonic Home for many years. She was an avid Bingo player...
ROME, NY
Wayne J. Bistrovich

Wayne Bistrovich, age 76, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2022, at Albany Medical Center, with his loving partner at his side, after a long struggle with kidney disease. He was a man of quiet strength who bore his illness with courage. He was born in Rome on July 19,...
ROME, NY
Joseph Stevens, Jr.

Joseph Stevens Jr., 73, of Rome, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022 with his loving family by his side. Joseph was born on January 12, 1949, in Rome to Joseph Sr. and Rose Bova Stevens. He attended Rome schools and graduated from RFA, Class of 1968. On July 8, 1972, he married Cheryl A. Virgili at St. Patrick’s Church, Taberg, and they would have celebrated their 50th anniversary this year.
ROME, NY
New Hartford, NY
New York Mills, NY
Rosemary (Reed) Miller

Rosemary (Reed) Miller, age 83, of 6428 W. Carter Road, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2022, at home with her family by her side, after a brief illness. She was born March 16, 1939, in Lowville, NY; a daughter of the late Donald and Laura Matulewicz Reed, and was educated in the Rome Schools, graduating from RFA. She also graduated from the Utica School of Beauty in 1957. She was united in marriage to Simeon Miller on May 28, 1960; a blessed union of nearly 45 years until his passing on May 13, 2005. Rosemary owned and operated Hi-Style Beauty Salon on Erie Blvd. for more than 50 years.
ROME, NY
Rita Sullivan Cox

Rita Sullivan Cox, 92, of Rome, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2022, at Bethany Gardens Nursing Home of Rome. She was born on July 22, 1929, the youngest of five daughters born to Anthony Sullivan and Helen Lancer of Brooklyn, N.Y. During her early childhood, while her father was a N.Y.C. policeman, the family lived on Fort Hamilton Parkway in Brooklyn. When her father retired, the family moved to Balsam Street in Rome and then to Western Ave, in Albany, N.Y. Rita along with all of her sisters attended and graduated from the College of St. Rose in Albany. She received a Masters degree in Education from the College of St. Rose. Her employment history included secretarial work for Crowley’s Dairy in Albany and teaching in the Rome City School District at Bellamy Elementary School, Clough Elementary School and Rome Free Academy. On November 18, 1972, she was united in marriage to Thomas Cox. Thomas owned and operated Thomas Cox Funeral of Rome and served as Oneida County Corner. Rita was a member of St. Peter’s Church, College of St. Rose Alumni, St. Peter’s Altar Rosary Society, Spruce Twigg and New York State Teachers Association.
ROME, NY
Funeral notices — June 1, 2022

BISTROVICH — Wayne Bistrovich, 76, on May 27, 2022. Services 3 p.m. Friday at Barry Funeral Home, 807 W. Chestnut St., Rome. Burial Lee Valley Cemetery. Calling hours 1-3 p.m. Friday. Contributions to R-Cats Program, P.O. Box 341, Rome, NY, 13442. CAMPBELL — Ryckman W. Campbell, 67, of Rome,...
ROME, NY
Births — June 1, 2022

BOYCE — To Brodie Boyce and Nicole Holmes, of Blossvale, on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Oneida Health, a daughter, Adelyn Jade. COAPMAN — To Wyatt and Rebecca (Reynolds) Coapman, of Oneida, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Oneida Health, a son, Ezra Dean. DANBOISE — To Garrett...
ONEIDA, NY
John
Satellite gallery featuring work from John Fitzsimmons, Kathy Donovan

UTICA — Two new site-specific art installations by John Fitzsimmons and Kathy Donovan will be on display beginning Saturday, June 4 through September, at the 4 Elements Satellite Gallery at 131 Genesee St., Utica. Fitzsimmons is a local painter who also works as a project engineer at Oneida Air...
UTICA, NY
Reta D. Kelly

BOONVILLE — Reta D. Kelly, 91, formerly of Kolasa Road passed away at the Masonic Nursing Facility on May 26, 2022. She was born on April 5, 1931, a daughter of Andrew F. and Minnie Emily Lamphere Dager of Fairfield, NY. Reta graduated from West Canada Valley Central School in 1949. She was employed as a secretary at West Canada Valley Central School from 1949-1951. On June 23, 1951 in Fairfield, NY, she married Carl R. Kelly. The couple moved to Verona in 1954 and then when her husband retired from the Thruway Authority they moved to Boonville in 1995. Mr. Kelly passed away April 14, 2012. Reta was a member of Boonville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling with her husband in their mini motor home visiting every state including Alaska in 1985.
BOONVILLE, NY
Authors Speak series features Dyann Nashton

ROME — Keaton & Lloyd Bookshop, 236 W. Dominick St., will complete its Local Authors Speak series with a free event on Saturday, June 4, beginning at 2 p.m. Presenting will be guest author, Dyann Nashton. A Rome native, Nashton is one of 12 authors included in the new...
ROME, NY
Observances honor region’s fallen soldiers

Communities across the Mohawk Valley honored those who served their country, as well as those who made the ultimate sacrifice, during Memorial Day services Monday. In Rome, there were a pair of ceremonies, one at Veteran’s Memorial Park on North James Street while a second ceremony was held in the afternoon at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Griffiss Business and Technology Park.
ROME, NY
Rome Art Association meets Thursday

ROME — The public is welcome to join the Rome Art Association for their June meeting, Thursday June 2, upstairs at the Cinema Capitol, 230 W. Dominick St. The guest speaker will be Anita Welych, M.F.A., who is the program director and Studio Art Professor at Cazenovia College. She...
ROME, NY
History Center offers Juneteenth program June 17

ONEIDA — Oneida County History Center, 1608 Genesee St., and For the Good, Inc. will host a community photo identification, and documentation event on Friday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to commemorate Juneteenth and encourage the preservation of preservation Black History in Oneida County. The public...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
GALLERY: Oneida City Memorial Day Parade - May 27, 2022

The city of Oneida held its annual Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade on Friday, May 27. And though Mother Nature attempted to rain it out, Oneida residents stayed and weathered the storm to honor and remember those that served and made the ultimate sacrifice. This year's guest speaker at the...
ONEIDA, NY
New Hartford resident earns degree

WESTMINSTER, MD — Michael J. Mandel, of New Hartford, has graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from McDaniel College, according to an announcement from the college. Mandel received his degree during commencement exercises on Saturday, May 21, one of a total of 506 master’s and bachelor’s...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Lewis County Republicans to host ‘Food for Thought’

LOWVILLE — Local residents are invited to meet the Republican Candidates for lunch and conversation at one of two area food trucks as part of its “Food for Thought” meet and greet from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, at the Lewis County Fairgrounds next to the Nichols Building.
Area scholars named to dean’s list at Cazenovia College

CAZENOVIA — Several local residents are among students who have been recognized for academic excellence with inclusion on the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Cazenovia College. They include:. J’nese Avenia, of Sherrill;. Amira Cole, of Rome;. Kendra Emanuelli, of Rome;. Alexa Fluty, of Barneveld;
Movie Stomp with Reality Check at Jervis June 9

ROME — Jervis Public Library, 613 N. Washington St., will host Movie Stomp with Reality Check on Thursday, June 9, at 6 p.m. This is an in-person teen event. Call the library at 315-336-4570 for more information. This event is held in conjunction with Reality Check. Reality Check is...
ROME, NY
Peterboro heritage sites to open for season

PETERBORO — The Gerrit Smith Estate National Historic Landmark and the National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum will open for the season on Saturday, June 4. The exterior interpretive signage at the Gerrit Smith Estate, 5304 Oxbow Road, is open all year from dawn to dusk for visitors respectful of the grounds. The buildings and interior exhibits will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays from June 4 to Aug. 28.
PETERBORO, NY

