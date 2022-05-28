ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Jean R. Janiszewski

Romesentinel.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJean R. Janiszewski, 92, formerly of Utica and Thendara, was born February 26, 1929, to Andrew and Nellie Reczek, and passed away on February 5, 2022, to join the love of her life, Edward Janiszewski. Jean was educated at Transfiguration School and Rome Free Academy. She married Edward Janiszewski,...

romesentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Romesentinel.com

Wayne J. Bistrovich

Wayne Bistrovich, age 76, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2022, at Albany Medical Center, with his loving partner at his side, after a long struggle with kidney disease. He was a man of quiet strength who bore his illness with courage. He was born in Rome on July 19,...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Rita Sullivan Cox

Rita Sullivan Cox, 92, of Rome, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2022, at Bethany Gardens Nursing Home of Rome. She was born on July 22, 1929, the youngest of five daughters born to Anthony Sullivan and Helen Lancer of Brooklyn, N.Y. During her early childhood, while her father was a N.Y.C. policeman, the family lived on Fort Hamilton Parkway in Brooklyn. When her father retired, the family moved to Balsam Street in Rome and then to Western Ave, in Albany, N.Y. Rita along with all of her sisters attended and graduated from the College of St. Rose in Albany. She received a Masters degree in Education from the College of St. Rose. Her employment history included secretarial work for Crowley’s Dairy in Albany and teaching in the Rome City School District at Bellamy Elementary School, Clough Elementary School and Rome Free Academy. On November 18, 1972, she was united in marriage to Thomas Cox. Thomas owned and operated Thomas Cox Funeral of Rome and served as Oneida County Corner. Rita was a member of St. Peter’s Church, College of St. Rose Alumni, St. Peter’s Altar Rosary Society, Spruce Twigg and New York State Teachers Association.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Funeral notices — June 1, 2022

BISTROVICH — Wayne Bistrovich, 76, on May 27, 2022. Services 3 p.m. Friday at Barry Funeral Home, 807 W. Chestnut St., Rome. Burial Lee Valley Cemetery. Calling hours 1-3 p.m. Friday. Contributions to R-Cats Program, P.O. Box 341, Rome, NY, 13442. CAMPBELL — Ryckman W. Campbell, 67, of Rome,...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Reta D. Kelly

BOONVILLE — Reta D. Kelly, 91, formerly of Kolasa Road passed away at the Masonic Nursing Facility on May 26, 2022. She was born on April 5, 1931, a daughter of Andrew F. and Minnie Emily Lamphere Dager of Fairfield, NY. Reta graduated from West Canada Valley Central School in 1949. She was employed as a secretary at West Canada Valley Central School from 1949-1951. On June 23, 1951 in Fairfield, NY, she married Carl R. Kelly. The couple moved to Verona in 1954 and then when her husband retired from the Thruway Authority they moved to Boonville in 1995. Mr. Kelly passed away April 14, 2012. Reta was a member of Boonville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling with her husband in their mini motor home visiting every state including Alaska in 1985.
BOONVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
City
Florida, NY
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
City
North Syracuse, NY
City
Utica, NY
Utica, NY
Obituaries
Romesentinel.com

David M. Corr

David M. Corr, 72, of New Hartford, died on May 26, 2022, in Santa Clara, NY, while doing one of the things he loved most in this world: fishing. He was born on February 2, 1950, in New Hartford, a son of the late Joseph and Marian Wurm Corr. He graduated from Norte Dame High School in 1968, and then enlisted in the United States Army serving during the Vietnam War and was stationed in South Korea where he worked as an small weapons and munitions specialist. In 1973, he graduated from Paul Smith’s College of Forestry and SUNY Tech with degrees in Forestry, Criminal Justice and Law.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Romesentinel.com

Births — June 1, 2022

BOYCE — To Brodie Boyce and Nicole Holmes, of Blossvale, on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Oneida Health, a daughter, Adelyn Jade. COAPMAN — To Wyatt and Rebecca (Reynolds) Coapman, of Oneida, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Oneida Health, a son, Ezra Dean. DANBOISE — To Garrett...
ONEIDA, NY
myfox28columbus.com

Actor Richard Gere celebrates father's 100th birthday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSTM) — Actor Richard Gere was in New York over the long Memorial Day weekend to celebrate a special birthday. It wasn't his birthday, but rather his father's. Pastabilities in Syracuse, New York was where Gere and his family celebrated the milestone event. The downtown restaurant posted...
SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Rosemary (Reed) Miller

Rosemary (Reed) Miller, age 83, of 6428 W. Carter Road, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2022, at home with her family by her side, after a brief illness. She was born March 16, 1939, in Lowville, NY; a daughter of the late Donald and Laura Matulewicz Reed, and was educated in the Rome Schools, graduating from RFA. She also graduated from the Utica School of Beauty in 1957. She was united in marriage to Simeon Miller on May 28, 1960; a blessed union of nearly 45 years until his passing on May 13, 2005. Rosemary owned and operated Hi-Style Beauty Salon on Erie Blvd. for more than 50 years.
ROME, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric O'neill
Syracuse.com

Why did this Central New York group give Kathy Hochul $50K for her campaign?

Gov. Kathy Hochul turned to familiar friends and wealthy business owners in Central New York to help her raise about $10.3 million for her campaign over the past four months. The list of top local donors includes those with a stake in policies set in Albany and longtime Democratic Party supporters, new fundraising reports show. The reports cover the period from Jan. 15 through May 23.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Memorial bench to honor Baldwinsville sisters killed in Thruway crash

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — The Baldwinsville community is remembering the lives of two young girls who were killed in a car crash on the Thruway nearly two years ago. The girls were 9 and 11-years-old when they died in the crash that left their parents seriously hurt. The family was traveling on the Thruway on a September morning in 2020 when their minivan was rear-ended by a pick-up truck in Seneca County.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening#Transfiguration School#Rome Free Academy#Polish#Rome State School#The Boston Store
Romesentinel.com

Central Region hoops try-outs set for June 16

Try-outs for the boys Central Region team to compete in the 10th annual New York State Basketball Coaches’ Summer Hoops Festival Tournament will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, at the stadium support facility, 500 Turn St., Rome, next to the football stadium. The...
ROME, NY
localsyr.com

You can take a dip in Syracuse soon

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse swimmers can get ready to dive into city pools beginning June 18, and for the first time since before the pandemic, advanced registration is not required. Five outdoor pools will open during the next two months. Thornden Park is set to open on the 18th, with...
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

See The Upstate NY Town That Is The Birthplace of Memorial Day

Honoring America's fallen heroes is a tradition that started right here in Upstate New York. Memorial Day has been recognized as a national holiday since 1971, when the last Monday in May was designated as the official day the United States would honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation and freedom.
WATERLOO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
localsyr.com

Syracuse doctor receives national honor for research

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse doctor Dr. Sharon Brangman has received national recognition for her research. Dr. Brangman was honored with the 2022 Edward Henderson Award by the American Geriatrics Society. She said this award is a huge honor. She is the director of the Upstate University Hospital’s Center...
SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Orthopedic Spine Surgeon joins group

UTICA — Dr. Aymen Rashid has joined the Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) Orthopedic Group as an orthopedic spine surgeon. Dr. Rashid received his medical degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, Md. His Spine Fellowship was completed at the Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas,...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

History Center offers Juneteenth program June 17

ONEIDA — Oneida County History Center, 1608 Genesee St., and For the Good, Inc. will host a community photo identification, and documentation event on Friday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to commemorate Juneteenth and encourage the preservation of preservation Black History in Oneida County. The public...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy