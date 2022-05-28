Jimmy Butler's Bold Quote After The Heat Won Game 6

When the Milwaukee Bucks’ offseason began prematurely, so too did the wild trade and free agency rumors. Sure, there are some that are pretty realistic, but others are flat out wishful thinking. One of these is a recent proposal by JB Baruelo of The Inquisitr, a publication that covers a variety of topics from sports to politics. In his recent article , Baruelo proposes that the Los Angeles Lakers would be willing to trade LeBron James to the Milwaukee Bucks. In exchange, the Bucks would send Khris Middleton and three first round picks to the Lakers.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO