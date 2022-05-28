ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Jimmy Butler's Bold Quote After The Heat Won Game 6

By Ben Stinar
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJimmy Butler went off for 47 points, and the Miami Heat knocked off the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals by a score of 111-103 to tie up the series at 3-3....

www.yardbarker.com

LeBron James Said He Hated The Boston Celtics So Much: "You Put My Mother On The Floor, And If She Were in a Boston Celtics Uniform, I'd Break Her Face."

Fans of the Los Angeles Lakers may just have gotten their nightmare NBA Finals matchup, with the Golden State Warriors facing off against the Boston Celtics. Whichever team wins, it's unlikely to be fun for Lakers fans, but the Celtics in particular winning would have a huge impact, as that would mean the franchise would overtake the Lakers again for the most number of NBA titles in the history of the league.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Opinion: The Miami Heat Need To Trade For This Superstar

In Game 6, the Heat won as massive road underdogs to take the series to a Game 7 back in Florida. The Celtics are now headed to the NBA Finals to face off with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriros for the title. The Heat made the NBA Finals...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Heat looking to trade Tyler Herro, others for Donovan Mitchell?

The Miami Heat just came within a Jimmy Butler three-point attempt of another NBA Finals berth, but they may still be trying to make a serious move this summer. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported Tuesday that league sources believe the Heat could potentially offer Tyler Herro (plus salary and multiple first-rounders) to the Utah Jazz in a trade package for Donovan Mitchell.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Ime Udoka delivered great message to Celtics after Game 7

Ime Udoka’s first season as the head coach of the Boston Celtics will be considered a success no matter what happens in the NBA Finals, but he does not view it that way. Udoka delivered a very clear message after Boston defeated the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night. He told his team that the Celtics organization does not hang banners for conference titles.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Ex-Seahawks Star Publicly Trashes Russell Wilson, Broncos

There exists enough bulletin-board material to liberally coat the halls of Dove Valley, surprising no one who's walked those halls in recent years. The Denver Broncos have, and continue to be, disrespected by onlookers with a 5,280-foot view — even after acquiring franchise quarterback Russell Wilson. Forget Sherwin Williams....
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

This Ridiculous Bucks-Lakers Trade Proposal Brings LeBron James to the Milwaukee Bucks

When the Milwaukee Bucks’ offseason began prematurely, so too did the wild trade and free agency rumors. Sure, there are some that are pretty realistic, but others are flat out wishful thinking. One of these is a recent proposal by JB Baruelo of The Inquisitr, a publication that covers a variety of topics from sports to politics. In his recent article , Baruelo proposes that the Los Angeles Lakers would be willing to trade LeBron James to the Milwaukee Bucks. In exchange, the Bucks would send Khris Middleton and three first round picks to the Lakers.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Derek Jeter surprises sports fans with big decision

Derek Jeter resisted joining social media for years, but the Hall of Famer has finally given in. Jeter, who describes himself in his bio as a “sleep-deprived father to three amazing girls,” joined Twitter on Tuesday morning. His first tweet was a hilarious response to a comment someone made back in 2014 about him not being on Twitter.
BASEBALL
Yardbarker

49ers DC DeMeco Ryans: QB Trey Lance making practices 'tough' for defense

The San Francisco 49ers may or may not trade veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo whenever he can resume throwing following the shoulder surgery he underwent in March. One thing known on the first day of June is that 2021 rookie Trey Lance is serving as the team's QB1 for organized team activities amid lingering questions, concerns and takes about his ability to guide the 49ers on a lengthy playoff run in his second NFL season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Cowherd Makes Ridiculous Prediction for Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers fans are no stranger to horrible takes from Colin Cowherd. The controversial sports commentator, or analyst, or whatever you want to call him, has always had it out for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. As a result, he has said numerous things that go against common sense when it comes to Green Bay. Earlier this month, he had a take that might rank up there with the worst of them.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Former LA Head Coach Hired as Assistant by Cleveland Cavaliers

Since Phil Jackson retired in 2011, the Lakers have had seven head coaches. Including two-time champion Luke Walton. LA and Walton mutually parted aways after the 2019 season. Days after LA cut Walton loose, the Sacramento Kings hired him. He was fired 17 games into this past season, and now, is headed to coach in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

3 Bears Stars Who Can Lead The Team To An NFC North Crown

The new leadership the Chicago Bears have is trying to retool the team for 2022 and beyond. While some moves might puzzle fans, others have come to fans as a welcome delight. However, the one thing Bears fans want the most is another NFC North crown. They are sick and...
CHICAGO, IL

