Rome, NY

MSgt. Horace G. Livingston

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMSgt. Horace G. “Harry” Livingston, USAF, (Ret.), 89, of Rome, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, May 26, 2022. He was born in Brooklyn, NY, on April 1, 1933, the son of the late Horace and Barbara Livingston. On July 19, 1952, he married Joan...

Rita Sullivan Cox

Rita Sullivan Cox, 92, of Rome, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2022, at Bethany Gardens Nursing Home of Rome. She was born on July 22, 1929, the youngest of five daughters born to Anthony Sullivan and Helen Lancer of Brooklyn, N.Y. During her early childhood, while her father was a N.Y.C. policeman, the family lived on Fort Hamilton Parkway in Brooklyn. When her father retired, the family moved to Balsam Street in Rome and then to Western Ave, in Albany, N.Y. Rita along with all of her sisters attended and graduated from the College of St. Rose in Albany. She received a Masters degree in Education from the College of St. Rose. Her employment history included secretarial work for Crowley’s Dairy in Albany and teaching in the Rome City School District at Bellamy Elementary School, Clough Elementary School and Rome Free Academy. On November 18, 1972, she was united in marriage to Thomas Cox. Thomas owned and operated Thomas Cox Funeral of Rome and served as Oneida County Corner. Rita was a member of St. Peter’s Church, College of St. Rose Alumni, St. Peter’s Altar Rosary Society, Spruce Twigg and New York State Teachers Association.
ROME, NY
Funeral notices — June 1, 2022

BISTROVICH — Wayne Bistrovich, 76, on May 27, 2022. Services 3 p.m. Friday at Barry Funeral Home, 807 W. Chestnut St., Rome. Burial Lee Valley Cemetery. Calling hours 1-3 p.m. Friday. Contributions to R-Cats Program, P.O. Box 341, Rome, NY, 13442. CAMPBELL — Ryckman W. Campbell, 67, of Rome,...
ROME, NY
David M. Corr

David M. Corr, 72, of New Hartford, died on May 26, 2022, in Santa Clara, NY, while doing one of the things he loved most in this world: fishing. He was born on February 2, 1950, in New Hartford, a son of the late Joseph and Marian Wurm Corr. He graduated from Norte Dame High School in 1968, and then enlisted in the United States Army serving during the Vietnam War and was stationed in South Korea where he worked as an small weapons and munitions specialist. In 1973, he graduated from Paul Smith’s College of Forestry and SUNY Tech with degrees in Forestry, Criminal Justice and Law.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Births — June 1, 2022

BOYCE — To Brodie Boyce and Nicole Holmes, of Blossvale, on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Oneida Health, a daughter, Adelyn Jade. COAPMAN — To Wyatt and Rebecca (Reynolds) Coapman, of Oneida, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Oneida Health, a son, Ezra Dean. DANBOISE — To Garrett...
ONEIDA, NY
Reta D. Kelly

BOONVILLE — Reta D. Kelly, 91, formerly of Kolasa Road passed away at the Masonic Nursing Facility on May 26, 2022. She was born on April 5, 1931, a daughter of Andrew F. and Minnie Emily Lamphere Dager of Fairfield, NY. Reta graduated from West Canada Valley Central School in 1949. She was employed as a secretary at West Canada Valley Central School from 1949-1951. On June 23, 1951 in Fairfield, NY, she married Carl R. Kelly. The couple moved to Verona in 1954 and then when her husband retired from the Thruway Authority they moved to Boonville in 1995. Mr. Kelly passed away April 14, 2012. Reta was a member of Boonville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling with her husband in their mini motor home visiting every state including Alaska in 1985.
BOONVILLE, NY
Theresa I. (Donlon) Chmielewski

Theresa I. Chmielewski, 89, of Ava, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, May 26, 2022. She was born in Rome on March 14, 1933, a daughter of the late Joseph and Agnes (Redman) Donlon. Theresa worked at the Masonic Home for many years. She was an avid Bingo player...
ROME, NY
Authors Speak series features Dyann Nashton

ROME — Keaton & Lloyd Bookshop, 236 W. Dominick St., will complete its Local Authors Speak series with a free event on Saturday, June 4, beginning at 2 p.m. Presenting will be guest author, Dyann Nashton. A Rome native, Nashton is one of 12 authors included in the new...
ROME, NY
Rome Christian Women to host monthly luncheon

ROME — Rome Christian Women will hold its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, at The Franklin Hotel on South James Street. No reservations are necessary and all may attend the luncheon, according to the announcement by program organizers.
ROME, NY
‘The Time is Now 2022’ exhibit opens at Fusion Thursday

LEE — Fusion Art & Gift Gallery, in The Photo Shoppe, 8584 Turin Road, will host an opening reception for its June show, “The Time is Now 2022,” featuring the photography of Micelle Willson on Thursday, June 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is free...
LEE, NY
Rome Art Association meets Thursday

ROME — The public is welcome to join the Rome Art Association for their June meeting, Thursday June 2, upstairs at the Cinema Capitol, 230 W. Dominick St. The guest speaker will be Anita Welych, M.F.A., who is the program director and Studio Art Professor at Cazenovia College. She...
ROME, NY
GALLERY: Oneida City Memorial Day Parade - May 27, 2022

The city of Oneida held its annual Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade on Friday, May 27. And though Mother Nature attempted to rain it out, Oneida residents stayed and weathered the storm to honor and remember those that served and made the ultimate sacrifice. This year's guest speaker at the...
ONEIDA, NY
Observances honor region’s fallen soldiers

Communities across the Mohawk Valley honored those who served their country, as well as those who made the ultimate sacrifice, during Memorial Day services Monday. In Rome, there were a pair of ceremonies, one at Veteran’s Memorial Park on North James Street while a second ceremony was held in the afternoon at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Griffiss Business and Technology Park.
ROME, NY
Movie Stomp with Reality Check at Jervis June 9

ROME — Jervis Public Library, 613 N. Washington St., will host Movie Stomp with Reality Check on Thursday, June 9, at 6 p.m. This is an in-person teen event. Call the library at 315-336-4570 for more information. This event is held in conjunction with Reality Check. Reality Check is...
ROME, NY
Central Region hoops try-outs set for June 16

Try-outs for the boys Central Region team to compete in the 10th annual New York State Basketball Coaches’ Summer Hoops Festival Tournament will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, at the stadium support facility, 500 Turn St., Rome, next to the football stadium. The...
ROME, NY
Patriotism on display from folks of all ages in Madison County

WAMPSVILLE — Madison County War Veterans Memorial Committee held its annual Memorial Day service on Monday, extolling the virtues of life and liberty — and the brave men and women who defended it. Making a return to WAVEM’s ceremony was the reading of essays by elementary school students....
MADISON COUNTY, NY
History Center offers Juneteenth program June 17

ONEIDA — Oneida County History Center, 1608 Genesee St., and For the Good, Inc. will host a community photo identification, and documentation event on Friday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to commemorate Juneteenth and encourage the preservation of preservation Black History in Oneida County. The public...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Hale Transportation lauded for efforts during pandemic

CLINTON — As part of Berkshire Bank’s “BEST Community Comeback Tour,” Berkshire officials visited Hale Transportation recently to praise their tenacity and resilience despite COVID-19 challenges. Hale Transportation, a charter bus service based in Clinton, has had to get creative for the last two years to...
CLINTON, NY
GALLERY: Memorial Day Parade in Utica - May 30, 2022

Parade-goers attend Utica's annual Memorial Day Parade on Monday. The parade started on Genesee Street in front of St. Elizabeth Hospital, continued north on Genesee Street and then east on the Memorial Parkway; ending at the Parkway Recreation Center.
UTICA, NY
Satellite gallery featuring work from John Fitzsimmons, Kathy Donovan

UTICA — Two new site-specific art installations by John Fitzsimmons and Kathy Donovan will be on display beginning Saturday, June 4 through September, at the 4 Elements Satellite Gallery at 131 Genesee St., Utica. Fitzsimmons is a local painter who also works as a project engineer at Oneida Air...
UTICA, NY
Orthopedic Spine Surgeon joins group

UTICA — Dr. Aymen Rashid has joined the Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) Orthopedic Group as an orthopedic spine surgeon. Dr. Rashid received his medical degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, Md. His Spine Fellowship was completed at the Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas,...
UTICA, NY

