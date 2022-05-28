ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where every Big 12 team lands in College Football News' updated bowl projections

By Cami Griffin
 4 days ago
The 2022 college football season hasn’t even kicked off yet, but that hasn’t stopped many national media outlets from projecting bowl game matchups.

In College Football News’ post-spring bowl game projections, the Texas Longhorns found themselves back in contention after not qualifying for a bowl last season, and the Oklahoma State Cowboys appear to be the top team in the Big 12 with a New Years Six projection.

Texas Tech, Iowa State, Oklahoma and Baylor were also projected to various bowl games. That means Kansas, West Virginia, Kansas State and TCU are the only Big 12 programs not expected to qualify for a bowl game at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

CFN projected several intriguing matchups below for Big 12 teams, including Texas facing off against Brennan Marion’s former program. Take a look at the projections for each Big 12 team below.

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Arizona State

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 27

TV: ESPN

Bowl ties: AAC, ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC

AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Iowa State vs. LSU

Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 28

TV: ESPN

Bowl ties: Big 12 vs. SEC

TaxAct Texas Bowl: Baylor vs. Auburn

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 28

TV: ESPN

Bowl ties: Big 12 vs. SEC

Cheez-It Bowl: Texas vs. Pitt

Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Date: Thursday, Dec. 29

TV: ESPN

Bowl ties: ACC vs. Big 12

Valero Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Utah

Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

Date: Thursday, Dec. 29

TV: ESPN

Bowl ties: Big 12 vs. Pac-12

Allstate Sugar Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Georgia

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Date: Saturday, Dec. 31

TV: ESPN

Bowl ties: SEC vs. Big 12

