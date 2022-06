Tesla Senior Vice President, Powertrain and Energy Engineering, Drew Baglino discusses the long term issues building the battery and electric vehicle supply chain. This was at a Stanford University event. Drew talked with Yi Cui, Professor of Materials Science and Engineering and Director of the Stanford Precourt Institute for Energy and Will Chueh, Associate Professor of Materials Science and Engineering and Senior Fellow at the Stanford Precourt Institute for Energy, to share his experiences and what excites him in the energy storage space.

