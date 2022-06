The bubble seems to be bursting? Thanks to a devastating first quarter of the year, and a stock market tumble, there are many changes afoot over at Netflix. Since an earning report on April 19, the company has lost 44% of its stock value, lost 200,000 subscribers, and watched Disney close in on its lead for global subscriptions. As the numbers show, Netflix no longer has the handle on the streaming market it once did. Disney’s bundle of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ now has a combined 205 million subscriptions, just 16 million behind Netflix’s 221 million. So, if Netflix still wants to be the global leader in streaming, things need to change in-house and fast.

