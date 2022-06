The Sussex County Commissioners on May 23 unanimously awarded a $1.9 million contract to replace the Warbasse Junction bridge over Paulins Kill in Lafayette. The contract, worth $1,919,222, was awarded to Sparwick Contracting, Inc. The contract will be paid by grants from 2019, 2021 and 2022, covering $1,887,298. The remaining $31,924 will be paid for from 2017 County Capital.

SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO