Sweet Home police warn against illegal card skimming device
By Ariel Iacobazzi
4 days ago
SWEET HOME, Ore. - The Sweet Home Police Department is warning customers of a local 7-Eleven of an illegal card skimming device. On Thursday, May 26th, officials said they discovered the illegal device at the store at 2405 Highway 20. They said the skimming device, which is...
Roseburg Police cited a woman after an alleged plant theft incident early Saturday. An RPD report said at 12:30 a.m. the 61-year old was found with multiple potted plants in her vehicle, next to the front doors of Bi-Mart, in the 1300 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The woman could not provide a receipt and store management wanted to pursue charges.
A Clackamas County couple was arrested Tuesday night, suspected of trafficking fentanyl into Central Oregon. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team spotted what it called “criminal behavior consistent with drug distribution” as it conducted surveillance in Redmond. Johnny Stavrakis, 39,...
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man was cited for disorderly conduct today after complaints about a man with an airsoft gun near South Eugene High School, the Eugene Police Department said. Eugene police report that at about 9:15 a.m. on June 1 they received a report from South Eugene High School that two individuals, one with an airsoft gun, were loitering near the school on Patterson Street and Eighteenth Avenue. Police say that when they arrived on the scene, the item formerly identified as an airsoft gun turned out to be a splatterball gun, a similar device that shoots soft gelatin pellets. The suspect, identified as Austin Edward Baldwin, 24, of Springfield, allegedly caused distress by his proximity to the school and how he held the splatterball gun, police said.
Suspect has cut down hundreds of trees along Springwater Corridor Trail since August 2021Someone won't stop chopping down trees in Gresham natural areas, and now the city is hoping for the public's vigilance in catching the vandal. Since last August, an unknown person or group has been cutting trees down on the Springwater Trail, particularly around the Seventh Street Bridge just west of Regner Road. To date nearly 100 trees that are at least 16 inches in diameter have been chopped, as well as hundreds of smaller trees. The perpetrator appears to use a handsaw, and even more...
After weeks of investigation, Redmond Police arrested a suspect for stealing from vehicles and businesses. On Sunday, May 29, at 9:36 A.M. RPD received a call from a victim of theft at the Wilco Farm Store in Redmond, according to Lt. April Huey. Lt. Huey said the caller claimed that...
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department reports that its continuing weekend party patrols issued far less citations related to unruly gatherings over Memorial Day weekend compared to the previous weekend. Due to loud and unruly parties in April and May, the EPD has been maintaining heavy patrols in the...
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Corrections headquarters staff are back to work, despite a suspicious package received there today. The Department of Corrections (DOC) says about 30 employees were working in the building at the time and evacuated. No one required outside medical attention when returning to the building.
On 05/26/2022 Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence in the 3500blk of Valentine Ct. in Springfield regarding an in-progress burglary. Neighbors of the involved residence called 911 to report that three unknown people were stealing property from within the location. When confronted by a bystander, one of the suspects shoved the bystander to the ground. The bystander struck his head on the pavement and was rendered unconscious. The suspect also placed another bystander in a headlock and threw her to the ground before rummaging through her purse. The suspect, later identified as 28 year old Tanner Glen Mace, fled the location on foot. Mace was located hiding in a nearby yard and taken into custody. The injured bystander was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Two other suspects involved in the burglary had been able to flee the location in a U-Haul pickup. They are described as a white male adult wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and baseball hat and a white female adult with brown hair and a short, thin build. Mace was transported to the Lane County Jail where he was lodged on charges including: Assault in the 2nd Degree, Burglary in the 1st Degree, Burglary in the 2nd Degree, Criminal Trespass in the 1st Degree, Criminal Trespass in the 2nd Degree, Robbery in the 3rd Degree, Physical Harassment, and Felon in Possession of a Restricted Weapon. He was also lodged on unrelated outstanding warrants. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 opt. 1.
LEBANON, Ore. -- Lebanon police are asking for help as they said there's been an increase in graffiti throughout the town. On Monday, Lebanon Police officials put out a Facebook post urging the community to report any graffiti and take action immediately to crack down on the recent spike in graffiti incidents.
A prolific car thief was sentenced to ten years in prison and had his driver's license revoked for life after he stole and stripped more than 100 vehicles with the help of his DMV worker girlfriend. Israel Fonseca, 39, would steal the cars, gut them for parts - taking everything...
Security video helped Redmond police find a suspect in Sunday’s theft of items from a pickup truck parked at Wilco Farm Stores, who minutes later allegedly shoplifted items at a Lowe’s Home improvement store and fled to a nearby apartment, prompting a nearly 5-hour standoff and his eventual surrender.
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A student at Skyview High School was arrested on Tuesday for bringing a loaded handgun to class. The semi-automatic handgun was found by staff in the boy’s jacket pocket. It had rounds in the magazine and an empty chamber. The student said he brought it...
22-year-old Jamie Cervantes Urenda went to prison in June of 1987 on a charge for first degree rape. He escaped with another inmate in 1989 from an Oregon Department of Corrections' recreation yard in Salem.
EUGENE, Ore. --- The parents of 29-year-old Michelle Stevens are asking for the public's help to find her after she went missing late Sunday night. Stevens lives in a group home in the area of Dalton Drive and Silver Lane. Her parents, James and Rebecca Patrick said Stevens was last seen returning to the group home from a walk at night. They said when employees went to provide her medicine Monday morning, she was gone.
PORTLAND, Ore. — A serious three-car crash left one woman dead Friday evening. Several people witnessed the crash and rushed to help before rescue crews arrived. Among those helping was Steve Harmon, a retired Portland police officer and Marine Corps Veteran. It was about 4 p.m. Friday when Harmon...
EUGENE, Ore.--- A Eugene based sneaker company called Zadeh Kicks is under criminal investigation by the FBI for allegedly scamming customers millions of dollars. According to Oregon Live, the FBI is trying to figure out what happened to the enormous sum of customers' money that has gone missing and neither court record or the receiver said how much money the company owes.
The Lebanon Fire District responded to its second outbuilding fire in the last two days Sunday afternoon, May 29. A 40- by 100-foot storage building caught fire at the corner of Lacomb Drive and Totem Pole Road. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The building was fully involved when the first units arrived.
A retired Portland Police Officer and Marine Corps Veteran tries to rescue a woman in a serious accident on Highway 30 between 405 and N.W. St. Helens Road. Friday afternoon, Steve Harmon and his wife are driving to a barbecue, when they saw a three car crash. A woman, was pinned in one of the cars, and Harmon instinctively rushed to try to help her, his police and marine training, kicking in. He helped the victim breathe, until emergency rescuers got there and rescued her from the car. They took the woman to a hospital. Unfortunately she died there. The city of Portland counts three people who’ve died in wrecks in that same area, and seven who’ve suffered serious injuries, since 2010. There have been 27 fatal crashes so far in Portland this year, on top of last year’s 63 traffic wreck fatalities, which was the worst number in three decades.
A local woman has sued a Washington County memory care center after her husband left the facility unknown to staff and drowned in a creek more than a mile away last year. Toufik “Tom” Tanous, 79, suffered from severe memory loss and had made multiple attempts to leave before disappearing from the Hawthorne House care facility in Forest Grove about 8 p.m. on April 27, 2021, according to the lawsuit and a police report.
Mark Dencklau, the president of the Portland chapter of the Gypsy Joker Motorcycle Club, went to trial and was convicted and sentenced to life for orchestrating the kidnapping, torture and killing of ex-club member Robert “Bagger” Huggins Jr. in 2015. Now, as he appeals his sentence, he’s urging...
