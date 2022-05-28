ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Coca-Cola Company phasing out one of its longtime beverages

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3foShh_0ftVhPFA00

(NEXSTAR) – Coca-Cola is reading the tea leaves — and they aren’t too optimistic about Honest Tea.

The beverage, which was founded in 1998 and acquired by the Coca-Cola Company in 2011, will be phased out of Coca-Cola’s portfolio by the end of the year, the company confirmed earlier this week.

Coca-Cola cited decreasing sales, as well as supply challenges for glass bottles, as reasons for its decision to discontinue Honest Tea. The company also believes its other ready-to-drink tea brands — Gold Peak and Peace Tea — are better positioned for growth.

An Oreo-Ritz combo: Genius or crime against nature?

“Shifting from a three-brand tea portfolio to a prioritized two-brand tea lineup will free up investment resources and supply chain capacity to better meet consumer needs and capture share in the category,” said Sabrina Tandon, the group director of ready-to-drink teas for Coca-Cola North America, stated in a press release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uakLK_0ftVhPFA00
The Coca-Cola Company purchased a 40% stake in Honest Tea in 2008, ten years after the brand was founded. Honest Tea was fully acquired by Coca-Cola in 2011. (Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for SOBEWFF®)

Despite dropping Honest Tea from its portfolio, Coca-Cola will continue to produce its Honest Kids line of beverages. The company will also retain ownership of the Honest Tea brand, despite phasing out its products.

Aside from Honest Tea, Gold Peak and Peace Tea, the Coca-Cola Company’s coffee and tea portfolio includes Fuzetea and several brands sold largely overseas, including Ayataka, Costa Coffee, Dogadan and Georgia.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 8

chonka simmons
4d ago

i don't care what this blatantly racist company does. 🖕 coca cola

Reply
12
desiree johnson
3d ago

that's good they shouldn't be selling a brand of which they know nothing about. honest? 😂

Reply
4
Related
Joel Eisenberg

Will Coca-Cola Be Discontinued in 2022?

Coca-Cola Company surprised industry analysts when they eliminated nearly half of their brand holdings in 2020 due to underperformance, leading to questions about the health of their leading product.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
geekspin

Coca-Cola’s new bottle cap doesn’t come off

Coca-Cola is well aware that caps of its soda bottles usually end up as trash, so to help solve the problem, the beverage company has come up with a new cap that doesn’t come off. Coca-Cola bottles with attached caps. On Tuesday, Coca-Cola Great Britain announced that it has...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Coca-Cola's New Bottle Design Makes A Major Change To The Classic Packaging

Coca-Cola is one of the most popular beverage makers in the world. Per the marketing research organization, Green Book, 51% of 200 U.S. soda drinkers polled said they prefer Coke over Pepsi when it comes to choosing between the two. Of course, the proof is in the number of bottles sold, and according to the Coca-Cola website, its products are sold in more than 200 countries with over 1.9 billion bottles, cans, and cups served up on any given day.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Coca Cola Company#Coca Cola#Honest Tea#Glass Bottles#Nexstar#Gold Peak And Peace Tea#Coca Cola North America
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts

This story has been updated since it was originally published on 9/7/2017. Getting settled at a restaurant can be a mad rush sometimes. It’s easy to just blurt out a drink order without thinking when your waiter doesn’t give you much time to decide. Some drinks are definitely better (and healthier) choices for you, but you may be skipping over them time and time again. As it turns out, your one go-to drink order may also be doing you serious harm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mashed

The Real Reason These Chocolate Candies Were Discontinued

If nothing is forever, then what makes candy the exception? Well, it's actually not a deviation from the norm since the very nature of human existence dictates all things must end. Philosophy aside, this notion holds true in the world of sweet snacks. Clearly, despite the near-monolithic presence of candy...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
24/7 Wall St.

9 Vegetables You Should Never Eat Raw

Are raw foods healthier than cooked foods? Some people believe they are — to the extent that they’ll eat nothing but. Raw foodists, as such folks are sometimes called, maintain that consuming only uncooked fruits and vegetables (some add raw seafood and/or meat to their diets) can promote weight loss and help prevent and combat […]
NUTRITION
WFLA

WFLA

66K+
Followers
12K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy