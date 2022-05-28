ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver police investigate multiple shootings, stabbing

By David Mullen david.mullenn@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
(Photo by carlballou, iStock)

Denver police are investigating multiple shootings and a stabbing that occurred overnight.

Officers were sent to the 3300 block of North Clay Street after a report of a shooting, which the department announced on Twitter at 2:39 a.m.

A man was shot and transferred to a local hospital, police said. The extent of the injuries were not released.

Ten minutes later, police were dispatched to the 16200 block of East 40th Avenue after a report of another shooting.

Authorities located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital.

Several hours later, officers were sent to the area of East Smith Road and North Monaco Street after a report of a stabbing. The department announced the incident at 5:24 a.m.

A man was transferred to a local hospital. His status as of 10 a.m. was unknown.

Police said they were still working to identify a suspect in all three incidents.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents should contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

