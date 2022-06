FRUITLAND, Wash. — A 9-year-old lady survived a cougar assault after wandering up a path with two pals whereas tenting in northwest Washington state. It occurred Saturday morning close to Fruitland. The lady fought again whereas her pals ran for his or her lives. Adults rushed to assist and located the lady coated in blood. She was quickly airlifted to a hospital, the place she’s recovering after surgical procedure for a number of wounds to her head and higher physique. Others discovered the younger male cougar and killed it.

FRUITLAND, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO