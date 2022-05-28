ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Glendale hike honors Memorial Day, raises money for Gold Star Families

Glendale Independent
Glendale Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LMsrS_0ftVVD6o00

Task Force Archangel ( taskforcearchangel.com ), a nonprofit which helps veterans advocacy groups, military, and first responders, will host a Memorial Day Hike at Thunderbird Conservation Park, at 22800 N. 59th Ave., Glendale, starting at 7 a.m. Monday, May 30.

The hike will honor of those who have died while serving in the United States armed forces. The group will hike the mountain, carrying flags of each branch of service.

This event is free, and participating veterans are encouraged to represent their branch, and other to honor the branch of a loved one lost.

The group will meet at 7 a.m. at the base of the mountain at 55th Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road. The event is family and pet friendly. Hikers should bring their own water. No RSVP required.

Donations will be accepted and all proceeds given to America’s Gold Star Families.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Society
Glendale, AZ
Society
Glendale, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Gold Star Families
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Glendale Independent

Glendale Independent

Glendale, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source for Glendale, Arizona, covering the people in happenings of one of Phoenix's biggest suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/glendale-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy