Glendale hike honors Memorial Day, raises money for Gold Star Families

Task Force Archangel ( taskforcearchangel.com ), a nonprofit which helps veterans advocacy groups, military, and first responders, will host a Memorial Day Hike at Thunderbird Conservation Park, at 22800 N. 59th Ave., Glendale, starting at 7 a.m. Monday, May 30.

The hike will honor of those who have died while serving in the United States armed forces. The group will hike the mountain, carrying flags of each branch of service.

This event is free, and participating veterans are encouraged to represent their branch, and other to honor the branch of a loved one lost.

The group will meet at 7 a.m. at the base of the mountain at 55th Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road. The event is family and pet friendly. Hikers should bring their own water. No RSVP required.

Donations will be accepted and all proceeds given to America’s Gold Star Families.