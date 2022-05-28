ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman identified in deadly hit-and-run in Ashburn neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is dead after being struck by a car while crossing the street in the Ashburn neighborhood Friday evening.

The victim, later identified as Martha Velazquez by the Medical Examiner's Office, was crossing the street, on the 2900 block of West Columbus around 8:28 p.m., when she was struck by a black SUV that was heading westbound.

The striking vehicle did not stop after the incident and fled the scene. The incident did not occur in the crosswalk, police said.

The victim suffered trauma to the body and was transported to Christ Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.

