SAN JOSE – In less than one week, California voters will head to the polls for the mid-term primary elections. So far, only about 10% of vote-by-mail ballots have been returned across the state.An afternoon block party on Hensley Street in San Jose on Wednesday night organized by Silicon Valley Rising Action is hoping to encourage people to vote. "Democracy just fundamentally works better when more people can participate," says Neil McClintick, one of the organizers.According to Political Data Intelligence, a company that tracks voter turnout, across the state, a little less than 10% of mail in ballots have been...

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO