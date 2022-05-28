ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Watch: Rams rookies hilariously try to draw opponents’ logos

By Cameron DaSilva
 4 days ago
If you were asked to draw one of the Rams’ opponents’ logos from memory, could you do it? That’s the challenge a handful of LA’s rookies were tasked with, and the results were absolutely hilarious.

It’s a tough thing to do, and none of their drawings were particularly good. They did make for a good laugh, especially Logan Bruss’ Saints attempt – which looked more like an airplane than the team’s logo.

Quentin Lake’s Panthers logo was on the right track, and he got the three whiskers right, but I’m not sure anyone would immediately think, ‘That’s definitely Carolina’s logo’ upon seeing it.

Good thing the Rams drafted them to play football and not draw.

