ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea's Mason Mount Makes Honest Admission Ahead of Champions League Final

By Jago Hemming
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WeTrv_0ftVQO4G00

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has made an honest admission ahead of Liverpool's Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday evening.

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has made an honest admission ahead of Liverpool's Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday evening.

The Blues midfielder will be watching the clash from home on Saturday evening after his side were knocked out in the quarter-final against finalists Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti's side then went on to pull of a miraculous win against Manchester City in the semi-final before progressing through to face Liverpool on the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NONHa_0ftVQO4G00

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 , Mount revealed his honest thoughts ahead of Saturday's European final.

"I'm not sure (how it will go). Obviously it's a top game, two top teams, so I'm very, very excited to watch. I wish we (Chelsea) were there but it will be a good game, we will see."

The 23-year-old scored in last year's semi-final against Real Madrid to knock them out before going on to provide the assist for Kai Havertz's goal that saw the Blues win the final 1-0.

This year's edition of the competition however, hasn't been as kind to the Blues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3po7xE_0ftVQO4G00

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Despite easing into the knockout rounds of the competition and breezing past Lille in the round of 16, the west London side fought valiantly against Los Blancos in the quarter-final but were denied a place in the next round thanks to goals from Karim Benzema and Rodrygo.

Under new ownership and with what will likely be a rejuvenated squad, Chelsea will look to push for next season's Champions League competition as they hope to regain the crown.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Person
Kai Havertz
Person
Karim Benzema
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Champions League Final#Real Madrid#European#Los Blancos
BBC

What happened at the Champions League final?

French authorities and Uefa blamed late arrivals and fraudulent tickets for chaotic scenes outside the Stade de France before Saturday's Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid. But Liverpool fans who spoke to the BBC described organisational failures, overcrowding and heavy-handed policing. On Monday, Uefa commissioned an independent report...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
BBC

Champions League final treatment was really traumatic, fan says

Liverpool fan Suzanne Gower says what happened to her at the Champions League final in Paris has left her so terrified she will never go to a European away match again. French police have been criticised for firing pepper spray and tear gas at some Liverpool fans as they waited to get into the stadium on Saturday and have been accused of disorganisation in the handling of the large crowds.
UEFA
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
545K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy