It’s happening for sure this time, whether you like it or not. We have been reporting on the arrival of French youngster Hugo Ekitike from Stade de Reims for months. Newcastle already wanted to land the striker all the way back in January but Reims, simply put, had too high of a demand exceeding what the Magpies were willing to pay. The player, it was said back then, was interested in such a move as Newcastle is still a developing club and he’d find good opportunities on Tyneside. Of course, his club had to screw things up.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 HOURS AGO