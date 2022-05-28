ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

It's shaping up to be an SEC battle for 5-star Justin Edwards

By Jamie Shaw about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cMwDX_0ftVNK0D00
2023 No. 10 Justin Edwards (photo cred- Jamie Shaw)

Justin Edwards is the 2023 On3 Consensus No. 10 player in the class. This April, the 6-foot-6 wing has been a standout for Team Final on Nike’s EYBL circuit.

“I get to my spots off the bounce,” Edwards told On3. “I’m a team guy and make the right play. I watch a lot of Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, and Brandon Ingram. They are long and lanky wings that get to their spots and make shots. “

In April, On3’s Joe Tipton announced the Philadelphia (PA) Imhotep Charter rising senior had a top seven; Kentucky, Tennessee, Auburn, Maryland, Kansas, Villanova, and the G-League. On3 caught up with Justin Edwards at the Louisville EYBL stop to see where things were with his recruitment.

I have taken official visits to Tennessee and Kentucky,” Edwards said. “I don’t really have a time frame yet for when I will commit, and I don’t have any other visits set.”

Edwards talks recruitment

Kentucky: “When I was on my visit, I saw they’re playing style and how they play. They get guys to the league, but their team is all connected as one.”

: “They let me know I am going to be ‘the guy’ if I go there. They had a really close, family atmosphere. Coach (Rick) Barnes has been good with wings; he put them in the pros. I fit with the spacing and pressing they do.”

On3’s take

Justin Edwards is a smooth lefty shooter. The ball comes out clean with a consistent and high release in catch-and-shoot situations. He is an excellent defender with great length and pop. He is good in the passing lanes and will stand in to take charges in transition. Edwards needs to continue improving off the bounce, getting to the rim, and pulling up. There is a definite three-and-d upside with Edwards.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Kenny Payne confirms he did NOT win those games

The Louisville fanbase has been injected with optimism this offseason following the addition of Kenny Payne as their next head basketball coach. Never quiet for long, Cards fans quickly returned to typical obnoxious form. The new rallying cry is simple: “Kenny Payne won those games!”. The source of that...
On3.com

North Carolina transfer Kerwin Walton narrows list down to five schools

North Carolina transfer wing Kerwin Walton has narrowed his list down to five schools, according to On3’s Joe Tipton. The remaining finalists for the former four-star prospect are Clemson, Kansas State, Memphis, Oklahoma and Texas Tech. Walton committed to the Tar Heels for the 2020-21 season as the No....
On3.com

Three more official visits are locked in for 5-star Ron Holland; There's also the G-League

Ron Holland is the No. 3 player in the 2023 On3 Consensus. He helped lead his Duncanville (TX) High to a third consecutive state championship this season. “I’m a positionless player,” Holland told On3. “I can do whatever you need me to do to get the job done; bring a lot of energy to the floor and do the things that basically no one likes to do. I watch a lot of Bam Adebayo and Jaylen Brown, high-level energy guys who get to their spots.”
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
State
Kentucky State
On3.com

Georgia basketball announces seven transfer players on Monday

The Georgia Bulldogs shared big news by revealing the names of seven incoming transfer players for the 2022-23 basketball season on Monday. The Bulldogs will have seven new players on their team via the transfer portal this year, a few less than last season’s additions. Georgia reveals incoming basketball...
WTVQ

Kentucky gas prices take biggest jump in the nation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 11 cents to $4.43. The jump has been even more dramatic this week in the Bluegrass as Kentucky’s average price for a gallon of unleaded leaped 28 cents week-on-week yesterday, the biggest jump of any state in the nation Thursday, according to Triple-A. Friday, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded sits at $4.43. That’s a penny higher than yesterday and 15 cents higher than a week ago, as well as 35 cents higher than than a month ago. Friday’s national average is $1.40 higher than prices a year ago at this time.
LEXINGTON, KY
FanBuzz

Ty Dillon’s Wife Haley Is a Former NBA Dancer

Haley Carey has been extremely supportive of her husband Ty Dillon and his NASCAR career since the couple first started dating more than 10 years ago. But, Haley has also had an interesting career of her own. Let’s take some time to get to know a little bit more about...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Tipton
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Kevin Durant
The Spun

Jimmy Butler Had 3-Word Message For Jayson Tatum After Game 7

Miami came up just short in the Game 7's finals seconds, but that didn't stop Heat star Jimmy Butler from giving Jayson Tatum and the Celtics their respects once the clock hit double-zeroes. "It's your time," Butler told the 24-year-old after the 100-96 loss. Both Tatum and Butler put up...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Bam Adebayo gets 100% honest on Tyler Herro regret after Heat’s Game 7 loss to Celtics

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo admits Tyler Herro’s injury really hurt the team in their series against the Boston Celtics. Adebayo is not using it as an excuse for their 4-3 loss in the series, highlighting that they are a deep team that is used to going through adversity. However, the Heat big man did say that they really missed what Herro provides as an offensive boost off the bench.
NBA
The Spun

ESPN Releases New College Basketball Preseason Top 25

ESPN has updated its early college basketball top 25 just before the June 1 NBA Draft early entrant withdrawal deadline. The top five--North Carolina, Houston, Kentucky, UCLA and Creighton--is unchanged, but writer Jeff Borzello shook up the back half of his top 10. Most notably, Gonzaga is now ranked sixth,...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Team Final#Eybl#Imhotep Charter#Villanova#The G League
The Spun

Kirby Smart Breaks Silence On Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher Drama

Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart didn't seem surprised by the Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher drama. He spoke about it to Alabama beat writer Aaron Suttles and confirmed that sometimes things get heated between people. "Sometimes things get heated," Smart said. "You should hear what’s said on the headsets. That makes...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Luke Walton Has Reportedly Landed A New Coaching Job

Former Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton reportedly has a new NBA gig. Walton will be joining the Cleveland Cavaliers as an assistant coach, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 42-year-old finished his playing career in Cleveland in 2013. "The Cleveland Cavaliers are hiring Luke Walton...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Nike
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
57K+
Followers
49K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy