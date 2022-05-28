It's shaping up to be an SEC battle for 5-star Justin Edwards

2023 No. 10 Justin Edwards (photo cred- Jamie Shaw)

Justin Edwards is the 2023 On3 Consensus No. 10 player in the class. This April, the 6-foot-6 wing has been a standout for Team Final on Nike’s EYBL circuit.

“I get to my spots off the bounce,” Edwards told On3. “I’m a team guy and make the right play. I watch a lot of Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, and Brandon Ingram. They are long and lanky wings that get to their spots and make shots. “

In April, On3’s Joe Tipton announced the Philadelphia (PA) Imhotep Charter rising senior had a top seven; Kentucky, Tennessee, Auburn, Maryland, Kansas, Villanova, and the G-League. On3 caught up with Justin Edwards at the Louisville EYBL stop to see where things were with his recruitment.

I have taken official visits to Tennessee and Kentucky,” Edwards said. “I don’t really have a time frame yet for when I will commit, and I don’t have any other visits set.”

Edwards talks recruitment

Kentucky: “When I was on my visit, I saw they’re playing style and how they play. They get guys to the league, but their team is all connected as one.”

: “They let me know I am going to be ‘the guy’ if I go there. They had a really close, family atmosphere. Coach (Rick) Barnes has been good with wings; he put them in the pros. I fit with the spacing and pressing they do.”

On3’s take

Justin Edwards is a smooth lefty shooter. The ball comes out clean with a consistent and high release in catch-and-shoot situations. He is an excellent defender with great length and pop. He is good in the passing lanes and will stand in to take charges in transition. Edwards needs to continue improving off the bounce, getting to the rim, and pulling up. There is a definite three-and-d upside with Edwards.