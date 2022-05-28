ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Billy Napier compares NIL impact on transfer portal to NFL free agency

By Nick Schultz about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jBycg_0ftVN9NT00
James Gilbert via Getty Images.

As NIL and the transfer portal take over college athletics, people around college football are comparing it with NFL free agency. One SEC coach shared a unique approach to navigating the terrain.

Billy Napier, who’s gearing up for his first season at Florida, said he’s reading up on the NFL’s free agency model to understand the current landscape. Although there are some differences between what’s happening in college and in the NFL, he said there are enough similarities to use it as a tool to gain an edge on the current situation.

“I think we’re finding ourselves much like an NFL team during free agency,” Napier said. “There’s a lot of scenarios here that are very comparable. To be honest with you, there’s no manual for this in college football. I’ve been studying the National Football League because I think there are some things to learn. Every player on our team that hasn’t transferred before is a free agent every year, truth be known.

“That’s the one thing that we lack that the National Football League has. There is free agency, but there is no salary cap and there is no contractual obligation. There are a lot of things we can learn from the NFL, but there are a lot of things that don’t apply, as well.”

Billy Napier on NIL bidding wars: ‘We don’t operate that way’

One of the big worries in college football is the emergence of NIL bidding wars in recruiting. There’s already been one SEC feud about it, but Napier also weighed in about how his program operates.

He addressed the current NIL landscape in the wake of the Jimbo Fisher-Nick Saban spat about NIL’s role in recruiting. The new Gators headman understands things are crazy at the moment, and bidding wars are a topic of conversation as NIL collectives come to the forefront.

“I think there is some of that, but we don’t operate that way,” Napier said.

However, Napier noted coaches need to look at the big picture when talking about NIL. He argued no two situations are identical, which is why they need to be studied one at a time.

“I think that NIL is a portion of the decision, right?” Napier said. “I think a lot of times when you really did into why is the player leaving where he’s at, there are other factors. All these situations are case by case. You’ve got to evaluate each situation independent of all the others.”

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Five-star 2023 QB Dante Moore compared to recent NFL Draft pick by ESPN analyst

Michigan is working hard on trying to land the services of On3 Consensus five-star quarterback Dante Moore, one of the top targets in the 2023 recruiting class. Things have moved slowly in building this cycle’s haul of players, but a five-star signal-caller right in the program’s backyard would seemingly kick things into high gear.
NFL
On3.com

Scarlet Sunrise: Trio of Buckeyes show up on early 2023 NFL Draft board

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

Georgia basketball announces seven transfer players on Monday

The Georgia Bulldogs shared big news by revealing the names of seven incoming transfer players for the 2022-23 basketball season on Monday. The Bulldogs will have seven new players on their team via the transfer portal this year, a few less than last season’s additions. Georgia reveals incoming basketball...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
On3.com

4-star receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. commits to Louisville

Los Alamitos (Calif.) wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. made a surprise commitment on Tuesday morning, pledging to Louisville over USC, ESPN’s Pete Thamel is reporting. Moore is the No. 62 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the country’s No. 11 wide receiver and No. 6 junior in the state of California.
LOUISVILLE, KY
On3.com

Paul Finebaum: Jimbo Fisher 'likes this fight' with Nick Saban

The public feud between Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama head coach Nick Saban has been ongoing for a couple of weeks now. Now, all eyes are on the two coaches at the SEC Meetings in Destin. Ahead of the meetings, which begin on Tuesday, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum joined Get Up to preview how the situation between Fisher and Saban could unfold.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
On3.com

Three more official visits are locked in for 5-star Ron Holland; There's also the G-League

Ron Holland is the No. 3 player in the 2023 On3 Consensus. He helped lead his Duncanville (TX) High to a third consecutive state championship this season. “I’m a positionless player,” Holland told On3. “I can do whatever you need me to do to get the job done; bring a lot of energy to the floor and do the things that basically no one likes to do. I watch a lot of Bam Adebayo and Jaylen Brown, high-level energy guys who get to their spots.”
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
On3.com

Steven Sipple: Joining new team at critical juncture in Nebraska football history

I’ve never been more interested in Nebraska football than I am right now. That’s a weighty statement. After all, I began covering the program full time in 1995 when the Tom Osborne-led Huskers were hitting on all cylinders, capturing national titles in 1994, 1995 and 1997. It was a period to behold. The 1990s and subsequent years were fascinating and exciting. During the Osborne years, though, success was eminently predictable – predictable in a wonderful way for a devoted and delirious fan base.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nil#College Football#College Athletics#American Football#Sec
On3.com

Michigan commit Raylen Wilson schedules official visit to Georgia

Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln four-star linebacker and Michigan commit Raylen Wilson has announced his official visit to Georgia will take place this weekend, June 3-5. He is the No. 75 overall recruit and No. 6 linebacker in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

Why Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher are at heart of Louisiana NIL debate

Ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, state representatives in Louisiana gathered to vote on an amendment to the Name, Image and Likeness bill they passed nearly a year ago. The conversation and eventual vote was the byproduct of Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher‘s feud that has taken the college football world by storm. While Alabama repealed its NIL law in February, allowing schools to create their own policies, Texas’ legislation is less restrictive than Louisiana’s.
LOUISIANA STATE
On3.com

Weekend visit preview: Big names hitting Oklahoma, UGA, Clemson

Although the 2023 recruiting cycle has been underway for some time now, the first weekend of June marks the real beginning of a chaotic six-month period leading to the December Early Signing Period. Across the country, recruits — including many of the country’s best — will descend on campuses for the first of their five allotted official visits.
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Dylan Raiola makes 72-yard throw Steve Clarkson QB Retreat

One of the highlights every year of the Steve Clarkson QB Retreat in Los Angeles is the longest throw contest, and this year featured one player running away with the title. Chandler (Ariz.) five-star quarterback and 2024 No. 1 overall recruit Dylan Raiola had one of the longest throws at 72 yards, according to Adam Gorney of Rivals.
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
57K+
Followers
49K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy