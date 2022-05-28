Mississippi State offers Florida State 4-star QB commit Chris Parson

Mississippi State has offered Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood four-star commit Chris Parson, a longtime commit to Florida State.

Parson has been committed to the Seminoles since July 2021.

He also announced an offer Saturday from SMU. They are first two offers Parson has posted on social media since January.

He is the No. 297 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Parson is the 12th-ranked quarterback in the 2023 On3 ranking.

He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $77k. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

Florida State has the No. 16 class in the2023 On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Ranking, while Mississippi State has the No. 38 class.

New Bern (N.C.) four-star defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. and Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep four-star EDGE Lamont Green Jr. are the two other four-star commits in the 2023 recruiting class for the Seminoles.