WATCH: Wyatt Langford leads off game with home run, approaches history

Two weeks ago Sterlin Thompson has this to say about Wyatt Langford.

“Wyatt starts the game off with either a home run or a double, or a triple. It’s nice,” Thompson said. “Pitchers don’t want to start the game off facing Wyatt Langford.”

Indeed they don’t.

Snubbed by the SEC coaches on the First Team All-SEC roster, Wyatt Langford just kept mashing. The sophomore outfielder led the Florida Gators elimination game off with a home run that left the entire stadium in Hoover.

Since moving into the leadoff spot, Langford has led off games with a home run four times. His first inning home run was his 22nd of the season. Langford followed that up with another mammoth blast, his 23rd.

That tied Langford with Ryan Shealy and Brad Wilkerson on the all-time single-season list. Matt LaPorta owns the single-season record with 26 home runs. At his current pace, Langford has a real shot at surpassing LaPorta.

“We’ve had some really good hitters come through here, but it seems like every time he comes to the plate, he’s got a chance to do something special,” Kevin O’Sullivan said of Langford. “When guys are hot like this, you sit back and enjoy it. It kind of reminds me of when Preston Tucker was here. When he would get hot the whole ballpark would stop and watch him.”

Two is better than one

Langford’s leadoff home run started a four-run inning that saw nine Gators take an at bat. That brought Langford back up to the dish to start the second inning and it looked a lot like the first frame.

Leading the Gators

Langford leads the Gators in batting (.357), runs (64), hits (80), triples (3), RBI (58), total bases (162), slugging (.700), and home runs (23). He leads the SEC with 23 long balls as well.

“He is seeing the ball really well and he’s got the flair for the dramatic. If I try to explain or try to put into words what we are witnessing right now, I would not be able to do it any justice,” O’Sullivan said. “The thing about him is, he hasn’t changed. He is the same young man. He stays the course and he is even-keeled. I have said this quite a lot over the last couple of weeks, but we all need to enjoy this because it is something really special.”