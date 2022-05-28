4-star TE Kylan Fox lines up June visits

Photo by Jeremy Johnson/On3

Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star tight end Kylan Fox will be taking five visits during the month of June, he announced Saturday on social media.

During the first weekend of the month, Fox will head to Alabama, Georgia and NC State. He will then visit Louisville on June 11 and then go to Ohio State on June 21.

Fox is the No. 152 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $18.2k. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.