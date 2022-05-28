NFL adjusts procedures for head coach hiring process

Diamond Images via Getty Images.

The NFL has come up with a resolution in the hopes to bring about a more inclusive hiring process for head-coaching vacancies throughout the league, which will be in effect until May 31, 2024, according to reports. The tweak allows each candidate more time to prepare for their interviews and hiring processes of each franchise vying for their service.

The new rule states that teams will not be permitted to interview a head-coaching candidate already employed by another NFL team until three days after the end of the regular season. This is applicable to assistant coaches working for teams non-playoff teams or the No. 1 seed in each conference that earns a first-round bye in the playoffs. For teams that participate in the wild-card round, assistant coaches aren’t allowed be interviewed until the following Tuesday for Saturday and Sunday games, or Wednesday for the Monday night game.

It also doesn’t allow in-person interviews who are employed by another team until after the conclusion of the wild-card round of the playoffs. Before the end of the wild-card round, in-person interviews can only happen with candidates employed by the team hiring a head coach or candidates not currently employed by the NFL.

Pittsburgh Steelers announce three new additions to front office

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced the hiring of three individuals to their front office. Fans of Steelers nation found out on Friday who their new general manager is, longtime team executive Omar Khan. Now Pittsburgh fans are learning who will join him in the front office. Here are the team’s recent changes to their front office.

On Friday, Pittsburgh announced it has hired Andy Weidl as new assistant general manager. Along with Weidl, the Steelers have named Sheldon White its pro scouting director. And working closely with him will be Dan Colbert, who is being promoted to the director of college scouting.

Reports broke late Tuesday, but the franchise officially revealed long-time executiveKhan will takeover the role, as Kevin Colbert moves into the next chapter of his life. And those reports held true as Pittsburgh confirmed the hiring on Friday Afternoon. So now with these front office moves, the Steelers can really start to focus on the on-the-field part of operations.