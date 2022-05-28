ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL adjusts procedures for head coach hiring process

By Barkley Truax about 7 hours
 4 days ago
Diamond Images via Getty Images.

The NFL has come up with a resolution in the hopes to bring about a more inclusive hiring process for head-coaching vacancies throughout the league, which will be in effect until May 31, 2024, according to reports. The tweak allows each candidate more time to prepare for their interviews and hiring processes of each franchise vying for their service.

The new rule states that teams will not be permitted to interview a head-coaching candidate already employed by another NFL team until three days after the end of the regular season. This is applicable to assistant coaches working for teams non-playoff teams or the No. 1 seed in each conference that earns a first-round bye in the playoffs. For teams that participate in the wild-card round, assistant coaches aren’t allowed be interviewed until the following Tuesday for Saturday and Sunday games, or Wednesday for the Monday night game.

It also doesn’t allow in-person interviews who are employed by another team until after the conclusion of the wild-card round of the playoffs. Before the end of the wild-card round, in-person interviews can only happen with candidates employed by the team hiring a head coach or candidates not currently employed by the NFL.

Pittsburgh Steelers announce three new additions to front office

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced the hiring of three individuals to their front office. Fans of Steelers nation found out on Friday who their new general manager is, longtime team executive Omar Khan. Now Pittsburgh fans are learning who will join him in the front office. Here are the team’s recent changes to their front office.

On Friday, Pittsburgh announced it has hired Andy Weidl as new assistant general manager. Along with Weidl, the Steelers have named Sheldon White its pro scouting director. And working closely with him will be Dan Colbert, who is being promoted to the director of college scouting.

Reports broke late Tuesday, but the franchise officially revealed long-time executiveKhan will takeover the role, as Kevin Colbert moves into the next chapter of his life. And those reports held true as Pittsburgh confirmed the hiring on Friday Afternoon. So now with these front office moves, the Steelers can really start to focus on the on-the-field part of operations.

Scarlet Sunrise: Trio of Buckeyes show up on early 2023 NFL Draft board

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
4-star receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. commits to Louisville

Los Alamitos (Calif.) wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. made a surprise commitment on Tuesday morning, pledging to Louisville over USC, ESPN’s Pete Thamel is reporting. Moore is the No. 62 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the country’s No. 11 wide receiver and No. 6 junior in the state of California.
Dylan Raiola makes 72-yard throw Steve Clarkson QB Retreat

One of the highlights every year of the Steve Clarkson QB Retreat in Los Angeles is the longest throw contest, and this year featured one player running away with the title. Chandler (Ariz.) five-star quarterback and 2024 No. 1 overall recruit Dylan Raiola had one of the longest throws at 72 yards, according to Adam Gorney of Rivals.
Five-star 2023 QB Dante Moore compared to recent NFL Draft pick by ESPN analyst

Michigan is working hard on trying to land the services of On3 Consensus five-star quarterback Dante Moore, one of the top targets in the 2023 recruiting class. Things have moved slowly in building this cycle’s haul of players, but a five-star signal-caller right in the program’s backyard would seemingly kick things into high gear.
8 players still in the transfer portal who can help this season

There are slim pickings in the NCAA transfer portal right now, though there are a handful of players who could help a team in the right situation. The portal never really closes, though there are some deadlines in play. For instance, a player needed to be in the portal by May 1 to be eligible at his new school this fall. Then again, that does not apply to graduate transfers; they become eligible elsewhere immediately. In addition, a player who enters the portal after May 1 but isn’t a graduate can petition the NCAA for immediate eligibility. More often than not, those waivers seem to be approved.
