Dallas, TX

2023 On3 No. 26 Malik Muhammad ready for summer

By Justin Wells about 6 hours
 4 days ago
Malik Muhammad at Michael Johnson Invitational in Dallas. (Justin Wells/IT)

Malik Muhammad has always had choices. At 6-foot-0, 172 pounds, the Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff cornerback has plenty of options with 43 offers including Alabama, Michigan, LSU, Georgia, and Miami. But he can only pick one and Texas is setting itself up well.

