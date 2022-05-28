Talking trash to Vince Marrow was a bad idea

So it turns out that talking trash to the Big Dog wasn’t my best decision… and I paid the price.

In an effort to promote Ohio Valley Wrestling’s event at Country Boy Brewing yesterday, where Vince Marrow and I were special guest managers, I got a little carried away on Friday’s KSR radio show by saying I will smack Vince in the face if he gets between my wrestler, Ryan Howe, and Ryan’s Heavyweight Title defense. Word quickly got back to Vince and he called into the show from the Detroit airport to make me say it again directly to him, which I reluctantly did.

Then when it came time for the show at Country Boy, OVW’s organizers made sure Vince was on the opposite side of the ring from me during the Heavyweight bout. I had nowhere to hide.

Already committed to the bad guy role at that point, I tripled down on this new feud by telling Vince things like, “I’ll beat you worse than Georgia,” before the ultimate heel turn in front of the crowd full of Kentucky fans: I put an L up in Vince’s face to get him further riled up.

As the world’s biggest Louisville hater, it’s a move I deeply regret, but the crowd was completely on Vince’s side so I fully embraced my inner villain. I’m not proud of it. It hurt me more than it hurt anyone else. But the L was the last arrow in my quiver, the only thing I hadn’t already done to taunt Kentucky Football’s Big Dog.

And it was all the Big Dog needed to see to shut me up for good.

I think I’m going to saw off my right hand now. I deserve it.

As for Big Dog’s performance, how awesome is it that he’s willing to get in the ring and put on a show like that? It’s why he’s the best and a fan favorite.

He and I are good now and ready for a fun season this fall.