ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Jadeveon Clowney has eyes set on Super Bowl with Cleveland Browns

By Barkley Truax about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GcCF6_0ftVMquk00

With veteran edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney returning to the Cleveland Browns for at least one more season, there’s only one thing on the former No. 1 overall picks mind: a Super Bowl.

“I just want to chase that Super Bowl,” he said in an interview with Nathan Zegura on the Best Podcast Available. “We had a great defense last year. We went out and got some more key players on offense and defense, and I feel like we’ve got a shot.”

Clowney reportedly turned down multiple offers of $14 and $15 million a year, but instead elected to re-sign with the Browns for a second season in Cleveland. Clowney will earn around $18 million from Cleveland, signing a new deal that will pay him $1.25 million per season with an $8 million signing bonus and a per-game roster bonus of $750,000.

The former South Carolina star totaled nine sacks for the Browns last season, second on the team to Pro Bowler Myles Garrett‘s 16. Even more impressive, 5.5 of Clowney’s nine sacks game during Cleveland’s final three games and looks to pick right back up where he left off. He also compiled 37 total tackles and two forced fumbles last season.

With Garrett across from Clowney as the other edge rusher on the defensive line, game planning for the Browns likely became a nightmare for opposing offensive coaches and coordinators, and Clowney loved every second of it.

“I feel like that was my first time being in a traditional 4-3 (scheme) and really getting after the quarterback,” he said. “We had a great group of guys up front. It wasn’t just me. It was a team effort. The front end did their job, and the back end was doing their job. We just had a total team thing out there on defense, and I hope we can do that this year.”

With as much turnover as the Browns have seen on the offensive side of the ball, its calming to see stability defensively despite most of the attention going to Deshaun Watson, Amari Cooper and the new-look Browns offense. Like Clowney said, it’s going to take a team effort for the Browns to get over the hump and find themselves in the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Women suing Deshaun Watson disgusted by contract from Browns

It was previously learned that multiple women suing Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct would be featured on Tuesday evening's edition of HBO’s "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" and that they would "detail the alleged abuse they suffered and share their reactions to Watson’s record-breaking $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns."
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Ex-Seahawks Star Publicly Trashes Russell Wilson, Broncos

There exists enough bulletin-board material to liberally coat the halls of Dove Valley, surprising no one who's walked those halls in recent years. The Denver Broncos have, and continue to be, disrespected by onlookers with a 5,280-foot view — even after acquiring franchise quarterback Russell Wilson. Forget Sherwin Williams....
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Dez Bryant warned everyone about Marion Barber

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant expressed concern over ex-Cowboys running back Marion Barber as recently as last year. Barber played for the Cowboys from 2005-2010. He was found dead on Wednesday. The cause of death for the 38-year-old was unknown. Barber had been in legal trouble recently, and...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#Nfl#Pro Bowler
Yardbarker

Packers Named as Likely Destination For Unhappy Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers are a possible destination for many big name wide receivers given the right circumstance. After the departures of Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and E.Q. St. Brown, brining in a true number one wide receiver can’t be ruled out. The Packers drafted three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft in response to this off-season. Rookie wide receivers rarely contribute in meaningful ways however.
GREEN BAY, WI
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Erica Donald, Aaron Donald’s Wife with Deeper Rams Connections

Aaron Donald has floated the idea of retiring from the NFL after signing with Kanye West’s sports agency. He stated that the decision is taken with consideration to his family, which has also turned the spotlight on them. Now, Los Angeles Rams fans want to know more about Aaron Donald’s wife, Erica Donald, as they keep details about their family under wraps. Erica is well-versed with the NFL life and is more than just a WAG in the Rams community. We reveal more about her prolific background in this Erica Donald wiki.
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers Coach Has Strong Words for Absent Sammy Watkins

The Green Bay Packers have started their voluntary OTA’s, as all other NFL teams have done. There are many players who are present at these workouts, but some notable names are missing. As everyone knew would be the case, Aaron Rodgers will not be showing up to any voluntary team activities. That decision was addressed by quarterbacks coach Tom Clements earlier this offseason. However, one new name is missing: Sammy Watkins.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Buccaneers Are Releasing Wide Receiver On Tuesday

On Monday morning, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver was arrested for driving under the influence. It didn't take long for the NFC South franchise to make a decision regarding his future with the organization. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released wide receiver Travis Jonsen, who was charged with a...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Reacts to Melvin Gordon Skipping Practice

Monday marked the launch of Phase 3 of the Denver Broncos' offseason program — and with it, the on-field incorporation of veterans and rookies for the first time in 2022. But because this phase remains voluntary, there were several notable players missing in action at the UC Health Training Center. Some, such as outside linebacker Randy Gregory, who underwent March shoulder surgery, couldn't practice for medical reasons. Others, like safety Kareem Jackson, who was attending his daughter's graduation, had understandable family obligations.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Cowherd Makes Ridiculous Prediction for Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers fans are no stranger to horrible takes from Colin Cowherd. The controversial sports commentator, or analyst, or whatever you want to call him, has always had it out for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. As a result, he has said numerous things that go against common sense when it comes to Green Bay. Earlier this month, he had a take that might rank up there with the worst of them.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Away From Team Following Family Tragedy

The Carolina Panthers were without rookie quarterback Matt Corral for today's OTA session. Unfortunately, the reason for Corral's absence was an unspecified family tragedy, according to head coach Matt Rhule. The 2022 third-round pick called Rhule early this morning to explain his situation. Rhule says he told Corral to "take...
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
57K+
Followers
49K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy