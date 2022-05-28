Jadeveon Clowney has eyes set on Super Bowl with Cleveland Browns

With veteran edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney returning to the Cleveland Browns for at least one more season, there’s only one thing on the former No. 1 overall picks mind: a Super Bowl.

“I just want to chase that Super Bowl,” he said in an interview with Nathan Zegura on the Best Podcast Available. “We had a great defense last year. We went out and got some more key players on offense and defense, and I feel like we’ve got a shot.”

Clowney reportedly turned down multiple offers of $14 and $15 million a year, but instead elected to re-sign with the Browns for a second season in Cleveland. Clowney will earn around $18 million from Cleveland, signing a new deal that will pay him $1.25 million per season with an $8 million signing bonus and a per-game roster bonus of $750,000.

The former South Carolina star totaled nine sacks for the Browns last season, second on the team to Pro Bowler Myles Garrett‘s 16. Even more impressive, 5.5 of Clowney’s nine sacks game during Cleveland’s final three games and looks to pick right back up where he left off. He also compiled 37 total tackles and two forced fumbles last season.

With Garrett across from Clowney as the other edge rusher on the defensive line, game planning for the Browns likely became a nightmare for opposing offensive coaches and coordinators, and Clowney loved every second of it.

“I feel like that was my first time being in a traditional 4-3 (scheme) and really getting after the quarterback,” he said. “We had a great group of guys up front. It wasn’t just me. It was a team effort. The front end did their job, and the back end was doing their job. We just had a total team thing out there on defense, and I hope we can do that this year.”

With as much turnover as the Browns have seen on the offensive side of the ball, its calming to see stability defensively despite most of the attention going to Deshaun Watson, Amari Cooper and the new-look Browns offense. Like Clowney said, it’s going to take a team effort for the Browns to get over the hump and find themselves in the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history.