ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

How Notre Dame has cautiously navigated roster turnover this offseason

By Tyler Horka about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37p5dR_0ftVMoOW00
From left to right, Notre Dame defensive players Prince Kollie, Junior Tuihalamaka and Nana Osafo-Mensah walk off the field at Notre Dame Stadium. (Chad Weaver/BGI)

Notre Dame has almost navigated the 2022 offseason by dwindling the football roster down to the NCAA scholarship number of 85.

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

Four Winds Casino South Bend moving closer to completing expansion

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Developing now at Four Winds Casino in South Bend is the next big investment to bring more gaming, entertainment, and gathering spaces to Northwest Indiana. Construction is moving right along with an expansion of the casino floor, event centers, and their 23-story high-rise hotel. They’re going...
SOUTH BEND, IN
indyschild.com

8 Amazing Small-Town Indiana Festivals Worth the Drive

Date: July 8-9 Each July, Martinsville gears up for Artie Fest, an annual community celebration of all things Artesian. The festival kicks off on Friday night with live music and food vendors, and Saturday brings a 5K run/walk, car show, live music, kid’s activities and more. The festival culminates in an outdoor, family-friendly movie shown under the stars.
wfft.com

Tom's Donuts by Lake James sets Guinness World Record

ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) – One northeast Indiana business now holds a Guinness World Record. Tom’s Donuts on Lake James, just outside of Angola, set the record for the most freshly made donuts sold in eight hours on Saturday. They made a total of 8,558. They started selling donuts...
ANGOLA, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
Hyde Park Herald

Saying goodbye to Mellow Yellow

Mellow Yellow has closed its doors after 46 years in Hyde Park, and taking its place is Oooh Wee It Is, a soul food eatery spreading across the city. The longtime 53rd Street staple’s departure was announced suddenly, via a May 11 Facebook post from Oooh Wee owner Mark Walker. The restaurant, which opened in 1976 and specialized in ’70s fare like quiches and crêpes, closed for the final time on Sunday, May 15. Its food aside, for decades it was a popular breakfast destination for families, Sunday church-goers and local elected officials, notably Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Giant ‘Toe-Biters’ Like This Are Common in Indiana – Here’s What You Should Know

Do you pay attention to what's in front of you while cutting the grass - I mean, really pay attention? I'll be honest, when I'm on the ol' John Deere, I'm usually listening to music or a ball game, I not really looking down to see what I'm cutting. I just assume I'm cutting grass. Sometimes, though, you'll encounter a little something extra in your yard - something that might make you stop and take a closer look. Beth Wilcox, from Wabash County, IN, was cutting her grass when she noticed this alien-looking insect in her grass. We know now that what she saw is a Giant Water Bug.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
fox32chicago.com

Man shot inside store in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 39-year-old man was shot inside of a store in Englewood Friday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 7300 block of South Halsted Street. At about 1:10 p.m., the man was inside a store when an unknown offender entered, fired shots and fled from the location, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne driver thrown from car in I-69 crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A driver is in critical condition after a crash on I-69 early Sunday morning. The investigation by the Indiana State Police found around 12:30 a.m., the car was southbound on the highway when it drove into the median and hit a guardrail near the 325 mile-marker. It then flipped an unknown number of times and came to a rest upside down, throwing the driver from the car in the process, police found.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

2 dead after 2 separate shootings in Elkhart

The early start time allowed for schools and day camps to enjoy the game. Family fun events coming for 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. Fans have started pouring in for the 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in Benton Harbor, which is set to begin on Thursday.
ELKHART, IN
WANE-TV

Vehicle ends up on its side in crash on US 24

ROANOKE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash forced the closure of a stretch of U.S. 24 in Huntington County just north of Roanoke Friday morning. According to a Twitter Post from Sgt. Brian Walker of the Indiana State Police, the crash happened near the intersection of U.S. 24 and CR 1100N. Eastbound lanes going towards Fort Wayne were closed while crews attended to the driver and cleaned up the road.
ROANOKE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
Inside Indiana Business

South Bend Attorney Sentenced to Prison

A South Bend attorney has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of mail fraud, securities fraud and bank fraud. U.S. Attorney Clifford Johnson says Sven Eric Marshall must also serve two years of supervised release and was ordered to pay more than $1.9 million in restitution to his victims.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

City of Niles under boil order

Niles, Mich. (WNDU) - The city of Niles is currently a boil order. Due to a drop in pressure in the city’s water supply, bacterial contamination may have occurred in the water system. Residents are urged to boil their water for one minute and let it cool before using....
NILES, MI
WANE-TV

2 dead in related shootings in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WANE)– Two seemingly unrelated shootings that left two people dead on Wednesday turned out to be connected, according to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office. Just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Elkhart Police were called to the scene of a domestic disturbance at a home on the south...
ELKHART, IN
WWMTCw

Several dogs and horses shot in Cass County

UNION, Mich. — Dogs and horses shot to death has sparked an animal cruelty investigation in Cass County. One or more individuals shot several horses and dogs, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Several separate incidents have happened over a 5-6 week time frame, according to deputies. The...
CASS COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Man arrested in Elkhart after high-speed chase with police

50-year-old Clarence Davis, was arrested around 5 a.m. on Friday, May 27, after a high-speed chase with the police. Davis was stopped near the intersection of Elkhart Road and Rieth Boulevard for a moving violation and false plates. Right after, Davis sped off in his vehicle leading police on a...
ELKHART, IN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
57K+
Followers
49K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy