After Wedding Events, Travis Barker’s Ex Has Something Nice To Say About Kourtney Kardashian And Co.

It was the Kardashian wedding to end all Kardashian weddings when Kourtney K. and Travis Barker walked down the aisle (for what was the third time) in Italy last weekend. There must be something in the Roman waters, too, because a week before that, another reality star had her own second wedding in the same area. (Although, not quite as grandiose, obviously.) With the dust finally settling around the major festivities, Barker’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, had some nice words to impart on the newlyweds. All of which is seemingly progress because she used to have quite the bone to pick with them all.

More on that later point latter. The extravagant nuptials in question saw nearly all the Kardashian-Jenners fly in – save for Robert Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner. However, all the kids were in attendance, including Kourtney Kardashian’s three with ex Scott Disick and Travis Barker’s two teenagers with Shanna Moakler and his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya. Speaking to Us Weekly , Moakler kept up the new trend of hers to be cordial concerning the infamous reality TV family. In fact, she basically thanked them for her kids’ invites, saying:

I wish the happy couple a lovely marriage. I will continue to only want the best for my children. It was a beautiful gesture to include my children in such a gorgeous affair.

The Pacific Blue actress made a similar statement in April about her ex’s secret Vegas wedding to Kourtney Kardashian. You know, congratulations, best wishes, all of that. Then, when Hulu’s The Kardashians started revealing the couple’s difficult fertility journey of late, Shanna Moakler weighed in about how “fantastic” it was that they were trying to get pregnant and that she had no “issues” with the idea.

As mentioned, though, the Meet the Barkers alum did in fact have issues with the Kardashians at one point in time. Not only did she accuse Kim Kardashian last year of having an affair with Travis Barker when she was still married to him in the early aughts ( Kim K denied it ), but she also claimed that Kourtney Kardashian was trying to “destroy” her relationship with her kids . From there, the former Celebrity Big Brother star continued to shade the couple frequently in the press.

No one said blending families would be easy, especially where the Kardashians are concerned. Similar to Shanna Moakler, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick had his own gripes about the relationship and having to adjust to the family’s new normal because of it. It actually came out on The Kardashians that their kids weren’t brought in to celebrate the Blink-182 alum’s proposal in Santa Barbara because of the logistics in not inviting Disick. Understandably, he wasn’t invited to the big Italian wedding, either. Instead, the 39-year-old distracted himself with nights out with friends .

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are clearly doing things up big – and as many times together as possible. In between the secret Vegas wedding and the Roman-Gothic ceremony, the two had a more discreet affair of formally saying I do’s at a California courthouse. For that one, only Kardashian’s grandmother and Barker’s father were there.

The Kardashians – streaming new episodes on Thursdays with a Hulu subscription – has again been showing a bird’s eye view into the cast’s personal dynamics. Even Kim Kardashian has been candid more than ever about her issues with Kanye West amidst their divorce. Perhaps upcoming episodes will shed more light on that whole previous situation/feud with Shanna Moakler before she turned a new leaf.