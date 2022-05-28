Matson named project manager for Door County Granary

Steven Robert Witalison, 69, of Fish Creek, passed away Sunday evening, March 20, 2022, at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay. He was born December 29, 1952 in Madison, the son of Robert Charles Witalison and Arzetta Claire (Bauldry) Witalison. Steve was raised Catholic and attended Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church in Sun Prairie and grade school in Waunakee. He graduated from Sun Prairie High School with the class of 1971. Steve went on to study education at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. He returned home after two years at Stevens Point and went to work for Tracor Northern in Middleton in their shipping department. Through his friend, Craig Breitsprecher, Steve met Kathleen Joann Havlik. They were united in marriage on June 15, 1974 at Kathy's home church of St. Albert the Great in Sun Prairie. Steve remained with Tracor Northern for 18 years. He worked various jobs before going to work for Jenkins Research and Manufacturing in Fitchburg in 1994. Steve retired from Jenkins as the shipping department manager in 2003. He and Kathy moved from Madison to Fish Creek, in Door County, in 2009.

FISH CREEK, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO