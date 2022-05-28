U2 tribute band planning Saturday night Glendale show
A U2 tribute band will perform a free show at Westgate Saturday night in Glendale.
Wide Awake plays a free show at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 28 at Fountain Park within the Westgate Entertainment District, at 6770 N. Sunrise Blvd.
Band members include Thomas Blanco (Bono), Alan Garcia (The Edge), Heather Wannlund (Adam Clayton/Anna Clayton) and Daniel Dumire (Larry Mullen Jr.).
Wide Awake began in September 2014 in Mesa.
Visit wideawakeu2.com .
