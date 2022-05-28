ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City Star Withdraws From International Duty Due to Family Reasons

By Edward Burnett
CityXtra
CityXtra
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zLwWL_0ftVH6wY00

US men's international and Manchester City goalkeeper, Zack Steffen has been forced to withdraw from his country's duties due to family reasons, it has been confirmed in recent hours.

The USA Men's International Team are scheduled to play two friendlies next week against Morocco and Uruguay, with the games scheduled for Thursday, June 2nd and Sunday, June 5th respectively.

Zack Steffen’s team will then head into the CONCAF Nations League, with games against Grenada and El Salvador, but Manchester City’s number 13 will play no role, it has been confirmed in an official statement.

As per the USMNT across media channels , Zack Steffen has been forced into departing the national team squad due to ' family reasons '.

IMAGO / Sportimage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q92Wg_0ftVH6wY00

The vacant goalkeeper position left in Zack Steffen’s absence has subsequently been filled by New York City goalkeeper, Sean Johnson - who is coming off the back of winning the MLS Cup with Manchester City’s fellow City Football Group side.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IXhDC_0ftVH6wY00

Sean Johnson has played just nine times for the USMNT, but has won as many as three CONCAF Gold Cup championship medals with the national team.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Zack Steffen has had a relatively quiet season with the Premier League champions, having been only afforded a handful of appearances across all competitions, with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola unsurprisingly favouring Brazilian international Ederson for the majority of the campaign.

His nine appearances included a disappointing showing in the semi-final of the FA Cup against eventual winners Liverpool. Zack Steffen’s City form barring that day has been decent, with the player managing to make 12 appearances last season too.

The highlight of the goalkeeper's time at Manchester City was arguably starting and keeping a clean sheet for the club in the Carabao Cup final against Tottenham in 2021 - a match which they won 1-0 thanks to a late solitary goal from Aymeric Laporte.

Zack Steffen has been with Manchester City for two seasons, after linking up with the Premier League Champions in 2020, moving from MLS side Columbus Crew - following an initial loan spell at Bundesliga team Fortuna Dusseldorf.

The USMNT will undoubtedly miss the goalkeeper as Zack Steffen already has 29 international caps for the Americans, and has already won the CONCAF Nations League with the side back in the 2019/20 campaign.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Comments / 1

Related
NME

Camila Cabello booed by football fans during performance at UEFA Champions League Final

Camila Cabello was booed by football fans during her opening ceremony performance for the UEFA Champions League Final over the weekend. Taking to Stade de France in Paris on Saturday (May 28), Cabello’s medley of songs — which included ‘Señorita’, ‘Bam Bam’, ‘Havana’ and ‘Don’t Go Yet’ — was met with a rowdy crowd, after ticketing issues left thousands of fans queueing up outside the venue and delayed the final between Real Madrid and Liverpool by more than half an hour.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Aymeric Laporte
Person
Zack Steffen
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods impressed by Ashleigh Barty

Last month Barty made headlines again for a notable sporting achievement, always winning on grass, this time on a golf course in her home tournament in Brookwater, Queensland, and taking home a hefty check. A few days ago the news came that she will participate in a team tournament that will be played in the United States this summer, together with other sports stars such as the captain of the English football team Harry Kane, the Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola , boxer Canelo Alvarez.
TENNIS
The Independent

Formula 1: Charles Leclerc told not to criticise Ferrari as ‘he’s screwed up enough himself’

Ex-Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher says Charles Leclerc shouldn’t criticise Ferrari for their mistakes as the star has “screwed up enough himself”.Leclerc was left fuming after the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday as his team told him to pit for new tires before changing their minds. By the time Ferrari told Leclerc that they had reversed their decision, he had already boxed. The moment cost the Monegasque the lead in his home race.“He’s screwed up enough himself, so he should be meek,” Schumacher told Sky Germany. “Things happen. You win together and lose together. So far, the team has done...
golfmagic.com

Pro golfer who made Nazi salutes at West Ham match banned for three years

A professional golfer who admitted making several Nazi salutes towards Austrian fans during a West Ham game has been banned from attending football matches for three years. PGA professional Daniel Garner, 26, later told police that he was intoxicated when he attended the West Ham versus Rapid Vienna Europa League match at the London Stadium on 30 September 2021.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester City#Mls Cup#The Concaf Nations League#Usmnt#City Football Group#Imago#Pro Sports#Concaf Gold Cup#Brazilian
The Independent

Christian Horner pushes Sky Sports reporter into swimming pool after Monaco Grand Prix

Christian Horner celebrated Red Bull’s successful outing at the Monaco Grand Prix by pushing Sky Sports reporter Craig Slater into a trackside swimming pool.Sergio Perez secured the victory on Sunday, while teammate Max Verstappen came third to overtake Charles Leclerc as leader in the drivers’ standings.Ferrari began the race with a front-row shutout, as Leclerc started on pole in his home race and Carlos Sainz lined up second. Leclerc’s misfortune in Monaco continued, however, as he came fourth, though Sainz was able to retain second spot.After Sunday’s race, Horner was interviewed by Slater as the pair stood next to a...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Nadal downs Djokovic in late-night epic to reach 15th French Open semi-final

Rafael Nadal edged a late-night classic against old rival Novak Djokovic in the early hours of Wednesday in four sets to reach his 15th French Open semi-final. Nadal sealed his eighth victory in 10 French Open matches against last year's winner Djokovic at 1:16 am local time (2316 GMT Tuesday) to set up a last-four clash with third seed Alexander Zverev on Friday.
TENNIS
Financial World

EX F1 star: Daniel Ricciardo will be sacked

Daniel Ricciardo doesn’t seem to have a good future at McLaren. Ralf Schumacher thinks Ricciardo could get fired, given that he is far from Lando Norris. 'The rumours [about Ricciardo's future] as well as the statements in the team, are getting louder. He’s just too far away from his...
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

Lewis Hamilton Is Reaching Breaking Point After Monaco GP – “I’m Done Shaking”

After struggling at the Monaco Grand Prix as Mercedes seems to fall back into its porpoising habits, Lewis Hamilton is obviously starting to become annoyed with the performance of his car. The 7-time world champion was stuck behind Alpine throughout the race with Esteban Ocon being the first to make his car as wide as […] The post Lewis Hamilton Is Reaching Breaking Point After Monaco GP – “I’m Done Shaking” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
292K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy