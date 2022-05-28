Manchester City Star Withdraws From International Duty Due to Family Reasons

US men's international and Manchester City goalkeeper, Zack Steffen has been forced to withdraw from his country's duties due to family reasons, it has been confirmed in recent hours.

The USA Men's International Team are scheduled to play two friendlies next week against Morocco and Uruguay, with the games scheduled for Thursday, June 2nd and Sunday, June 5th respectively.

Zack Steffen’s team will then head into the CONCAF Nations League, with games against Grenada and El Salvador, but Manchester City’s number 13 will play no role, it has been confirmed in an official statement.

As per the USMNT across media channels , Zack Steffen has been forced into departing the national team squad due to ' family reasons '. IMAGO / Sportimage

The vacant goalkeeper position left in Zack Steffen’s absence has subsequently been filled by New York City goalkeeper, Sean Johnson - who is coming off the back of winning the MLS Cup with Manchester City’s fellow City Football Group side. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Sean Johnson has played just nine times for the USMNT, but has won as many as three CONCAF Gold Cup championship medals with the national team. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Zack Steffen has had a relatively quiet season with the Premier League champions, having been only afforded a handful of appearances across all competitions, with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola unsurprisingly favouring Brazilian international Ederson for the majority of the campaign.

His nine appearances included a disappointing showing in the semi-final of the FA Cup against eventual winners Liverpool. Zack Steffen’s City form barring that day has been decent, with the player managing to make 12 appearances last season too.

The highlight of the goalkeeper's time at Manchester City was arguably starting and keeping a clean sheet for the club in the Carabao Cup final against Tottenham in 2021 - a match which they won 1-0 thanks to a late solitary goal from Aymeric Laporte.

Zack Steffen has been with Manchester City for two seasons, after linking up with the Premier League Champions in 2020, moving from MLS side Columbus Crew - following an initial loan spell at Bundesliga team Fortuna Dusseldorf.

The USMNT will undoubtedly miss the goalkeeper as Zack Steffen already has 29 international caps for the Americans, and has already won the CONCAF Nations League with the side back in the 2019/20 campaign.

